Retiring Morningside University President John Reynders answers 7 questions from the Journal

SIOUX CITY -- John Reynders leaves a lasting legacy at Morningside University.

During his 22 years as president, Reynders led the two largest fundraising efforts in the private Sioux City college's history, totaling more than $125 million. The rate of alumni giving generally exceeded 20 percent, placing Morningside among the best in the nation.

A hallmark of Reynders' early tenure was his decision to transition Morningside's athletic teams from NCAA Division II to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA. Though controversial at the time, the move paid off in a big way. Morningside became an NAIA powerhouse, winning eight national team championships, including three of the last four in football. The number of collegiate sports also more than doubled, under his leadership.

Reynders, Morningside's longest serving president, attributed the college's enrollment growth to the success of the school's athletic and performing arts programs. From a low of 744 students in 2001, enrollment has climbed to over to 1,200 students in recent years. Additionally, graduate students grew from a few hundred in the early 2000s to regularly exceeding 1,500 students.

At Morningside's 2022 commencement ceremony, Reynders' last as president, the college presented him with an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters degree.

"John's leadership has been nothing short of transformative," said Craig Sturve, Morningside's outgoing board chair. "He and (his wife) Robin have left deep roots that will continue to nurture Morningside for many years to come."

The Journal sat down with John Reynders to ask about his time with Morningside and his future after officially retiring on June 30.

Q: Tell me a little about your beginnings with Morningside?

A: "I was fortunate enough to be selected in 1999, as the 12th president of Morningside. I came from Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania. I had never been to Iowa and I was fortunate enough to have a search firm contact me and I can remember them very well saying that they thought I would be a good fit for a place like Morningside. I came out for an interview, fell in love, met with terrific people, some that are still connected with the college and with my board and was fortunate enough to be selected as the president. And it's been 22 great years."

Q: What are some of the memories that really stand out to you from your time here?

A: "There are so many. There was a synergy that started here as enrollment started to grow, as success on campus started in terms of athletics and our performing arts, there was a momentum that was created and enrollment when I got here was about 175 freshmen and that just kept growing. Today, we have over 370 freshmen that are coming to Morningside.

Our alumni were a little bit more proud of the school, the success in athletics. In 2004, we won the national championship in women's basketball, and that changed everything. I mean, all the skeptics that weren't so sure that moving from NCAA to the NAIA was the right move. Well, that kind of changed everything because there was such a support from Sioux City and everybody likes the winner. All of a sudden we were the best in the country in women's basketball and that became part of almost a mantra. We talk about the relentless pursuit of excellence in everything we do, and that became a symbol of what was possible at Morningside.

The more proud people became, the larger we got in enrollment, and we raised a lot of money. We were able to raise $165 million in 22 years, and over $70 million of that went into campus improvements. Our campus was a little tired 20 years ago, and we put a lot of money into the campus, thanks to the generosity of friends and alumni at Morningside. People became proud of the physical appearance of the school, too. People in Sioux City see this as a place where folks come to take pictures now because it's one of the prettiest spots in town and we're proud of that. "

Q: What are some of the changes that you helped implement that you're really proud of?

A: "I think it's the cultural change that I'm most proud of and that cultural change centers around that pursuit of excellence. Our faculty are so good and they're good because what they do is challenge young people to push themselves. And when they push themselves, they go off into a world and become difference makers.

It's not an accident that 99% of our graduates are placed in graduate school or into jobs within six months after graduation. And not just any job, but jobs in their respective fields. And we're really proud of that because they're going off into those various career paths and becoming difference makers in those career paths.

I like that. That’s why when my wife and I get to travel and talk to alumni groups, I hear about the faculty here that made differences in their lives or the choral instructor or the athletic coach, whatever it might be, but we're a school where students come to Morningside because they want to major in biology and they want to do something else, choral music, football, wrestling, whatever it might be, but there's always that "and" factor.

I love to think of the fact that Morningside's a community of doers. We don't watch. We do. And so if you go to a major university more often than not, you're a watcher. Come to a place like Morningside and you're a doer, because you've got to get involved here."

Q: What was your favorite part of the job?

A: "People. It starts with the students. We had every freshman over to the house for dinner. We've been doing that the whole time I've been here and in small groups with their faculty and get a chance to sit and talk with them and get to know them.

Then, I have all kinds of students that come in and talk to me on a regular basis. I always tell them if you come in and meet with me on a regular basis every two weeks or so, I'm the best reference writer in the world. And, so lots of students have done that and I get a chance to stay in touch with those students long after they graduate from Morningside. I hope for the rest of my life, even when I'm in Florida, I'll still be doing that. I'll still stay in touch with students and some of them are going to come visit."

Q: What was the most challenging time of your career here?

A: "Well, sometimes I think of my 22 years here in terms of three presidencies. The average length of a president in the country is actually fewer than seven years. So I think of this as three terms.

In my first term, it was the change in athletics, which was tough. There were just some very difficult times there people that really felt that Morningside was a charter member, the North Central Conference Division II in the NCAA. And it was heresy to be thinking that we might leave that to join the NAIA. Those were some tough times. I think at the end of the day, it was right for Morningside to do that.

The second term was learning how to be really good. I think once we got through those tough times, now we had to prioritize and decide what kinds of things we were going to do really, really good. I think Morningside, because we've had such a good board, found our way and we started to become really good.

The last decade, the last seven years, as higher education has evolved, so has Morningside and we decided that it was going to be critically important for us to become a regional resource. If you look at the last seven years, that's what's happened. We're the leader in ag now in the area. We just built this marvelous new greenhouse. We bought 73 acres of land, our ag programs are growing dramatically.

What we're doing with aviation, we're going to be launching this pilot training and airport management training program here in the fall 2024,. That program's going to soar. In cooperation with the city, with Oracle Aviation out of Omaha and with Western Iowa Tech, again, we see our role in this community is to be a regional resource. I think you're going to see more and more of those kinds of things in the future."

Q: What does the future hold for you now?

A: "My wife and I are moving to Florida. We have a home in Punta Gorda, Florida. We're anxious. We kiddingly say it's the beginning of the fourth chapter or fourth quarter of our lifespan. I want to do things that I've never done before. So I'm going to learn how to operate a boat. I'm going to play pickle ball. I bought a sports car. I've never had a sports car in my life, so I'm the classic white haired old guy going to drive around in a Corvette. I'm just going to do fun stuff that I've never done before."

Q: How does it feel now that you're close to the end of your tenure?

A: "You know, I think the best thing about it is when you're the president of an institution, it's very personal. It's much like parenting and it's not a job. It's a way of life. It's something that every single day I wake up caring and worrying and loving everything about Morningside.

I think Robin and I feel so good about turning this over to someone of the skill set and qualifications of Dr. Mosley and his wife, Sue. They're terrific people. They're going to do a marvelous job at leading this institution into the next chapter. I think because I'm turning it over to someone that good, it feels really good for us to be moving on to our next chapter and leaving Morningside in really good hands."

