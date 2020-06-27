Return to Learn: Northwest Iowa schools prep plans to return after coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Some school districts this fall could recommend or even require grades K-12 students to wear masks in class to halt spread of the novel coronavirus.

Science, social studies and foods classes will play out without pupils working in close teams on hands-on projects, in order to maintain social distancing.

And cleansing wipes and hand sanitizer costs in districts will rise, as will cleaning activities by maintenance personnel, although federal funds are available to help pay for that.

Thanks to plans required by the Iowa Department of Education, the picture for how schooling will look in August is beginning to come into focus. All districts must file what are called Return to Learn plans by July 1.

The virus, which caused the last 10 weeks of the school year to be called off or moved online, could flare up in some districts and not others. Therefore, what kind of instruction takes place in Le Mars might not be the same as what plays out in Storm Lake, so the picture of schooling won't look like that of recent decades, Siouxland school officials said.