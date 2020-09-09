Reynolds says in-person instruction requirement helps protect some Iowa students from abuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLENCOE, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday defended the state mandate that K-12 schools provide at least half their instruction in school, saying that's often the best place to protect children victimized by abuse.

Reynolds said the state has seen a "significant reduction" in child abuse cases since classes resumed.

"When you consider that 15 percent of child abuse cases are reported by teachers, who are mandatory reporters, these kids who need and rely on these services need to get those through the schools," Reynolds told reporters in Blencoe Wednesday. "It provides a safe learning environment for a lot of students."

For many students, the only hot meals they eat each day also come at school, Reynolds noted.

"We need to take a look at the whole child and how best we can meet their needs," she said.

The governor's comments came a day after two judges, in separate rulings, denied the Des Moines and Iowa City school districts a legal avenue for educating students at home while the coronavirus continues to spread in their communities.

Reynolds said the rulings recognize that her administration correctly interpreted a law passed unanimously by the state Legislature this year that stated a preference for in-person instruction.