Rite-of-passage prom season at risk in a time of coronavirus school closures

SIOUX CITY -- River Valley High School senior Cheyenne Hill asked her boyfriend to the school's prom and bought a blue dress more than two months ago, knowing she'd have a super fun April weekend, like the prior two years with prom events in the town of Correctionville, Iowa.
The only problem is the River Valley prom will almost certainly not be held on the last weekend of April, while some Siouxland proms that were to be held Saturday in such districts as Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Woodbury Central are postponed, at the very least. School officials in the tri-state area are considering what to do with proms in a time of coronavirus spread.
Having a prom may not even be an option, since most Siouxland schools stopped holding classes three weeks ago, and they can't resume in Iowa and South Dakota until at least May 1. Additionally, it is conceivable instruction may not be held again in the 2019-20 year.
Hill hopes prom plays out at some point, since the after-prom party plans included students loading up a bus on April 26 and going to the Worlds of Fun amusement park in Kansas City.
She's been in mobile phone Snapchat conversations with a bunch of friends this week to discuss the merits of holding prom. Hill said the friends at one point debated whether a senior-only prom could be held, so the health risks would be lessened to a smaller pool of students.
"It is our last prom. You don't get a lot of lasts," Hill said.
SB-L Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the Saturday prom has been postponed, with no makeup date currently set.
"I have had conversations with community members concerning prom and graduation. These are very important events for high school students and their families. To not have them would be difficult for many to understand and accept. If there is a time that we can have these events, we will have them, but we can't jeopardize the safety of our students, families and community," Earleywine said.
A Tuesday report, from a study being cited by national health officials, projects that 777 Iowans will die of COVID-19 through Aug. 4, with the peak of the outbreak hitting the state April 17.
Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman on Tuesday said he's not feeling community pressure to hold as planned or push back the May 2, 9 and 16 dates for proms at East, North and West high schools. He said the more pressing topic within the district is getting more voluntary learning elements out to students during the time classes are not held, but he has given some thought to proms.
Classes are not being held through April in the Sioux City district, and only events that were scheduled during the closure have been canceled. Gausman said it is highly improbable a traditional format of prom could be held, because of the social distancing requirement in place from one of the proclamations by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
"We can't have more than 10 people together at one time," he said.
Gausman said it is conceivable proms could be be held in some online format, with videos for people to connect, as happened just over a week ago for the East High School TWIRP, or The Woman Is Required to Pay, dance. For that event, a host of videos were produced, including East teachers making videos showing their own children dancing at home and Gausman himself drumming for a few minutes to a 1984 rock song with a title he said was pertinent to these times, "Back Where You Belong," by 38 Special.
"I suspect prom will have much the same flavor," Gausman said.
At Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, prom is slated for May 2.
"We are not optimistic about that happening," Heelan spokeswoman Janet Flanagan said.
Dakota Valley (S.D.) School District Superintendent Jerry Rasmussen said no classes and thereby no activities can be held in South Dakota through April 30.
"We aren’t setting a future (prom) date yet, as we don’t know if school will resume or if the CDC will remove the gatherings of 10 or less guideline," Rasmussen said.
"There is hope that something happen in May ... I think there may be more pressure if you said, 'No prom, no matter what,' and the community said, 'Well, what if everything is normal by May 1?'"
Josie Kolbeck is a senior at Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars, Iowa, and enjoyed her first prom last year.
"It is a great thing to experience with your classmates, an end-of-the-year thing," Kolbeck said.
The Gehlen prom was slated for April 25. Kolbeck said Gehlen prom prep began with picking a theme in October, with other steps underway since January.
She said June should be considered as a make-up timing, since May could still hold graduation parties spread over many weeks.
"I want it to still happen," Kolbeck said. "I am trying to be positive that they will work it out and move it to a later date."
At Woodbury Central School District, in Moville, Iowa, Superintendent Doug Glackin said the Saturday prom has been postponed indefinitely.
"Some people have inquired into our plans, but are not really pressuring us. We know how much prom means to our students, parents and community," Glackin said.
Glackin also spoke about another big school function, the graduation ceremony, that is on the minds of students and families.
"At this point, graduation is still scheduled for May 17th. We will monitor the pandemic and adjust the date as needed. We fully intend to host a graduation ceremony, even if it is during the summer break," he said.
Gausman weighed in on the atypical school spring.
"I really feel for the class of 2020. Their year has really been disrupted," he said.
