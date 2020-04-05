Rite-of-passage prom season at risk in a time of coronavirus school closures

"We aren’t setting a future (prom) date yet, as we don’t know if school will resume or if the CDC will remove the gatherings of 10 or less guideline," Rasmussen said.

"There is hope that something happen in May ... I think there may be more pressure if you said, 'No prom, no matter what,' and the community said, 'Well, what if everything is normal by May 1?'"

Josie Kolbeck is a senior at Gehlen Catholic High School in Le Mars, Iowa, and enjoyed her first prom last year.

"It is a great thing to experience with your classmates, an end-of-the-year thing," Kolbeck said.

The Gehlen prom was slated for April 25. Kolbeck said Gehlen prom prep began with picking a theme in October, with other steps underway since January.

She said June should be considered as a make-up timing, since May could still hold graduation parties spread over many weeks.

"I want it to still happen," Kolbeck said. "I am trying to be positive that they will work it out and move it to a later date."

At Woodbury Central School District, in Moville, Iowa, Superintendent Doug Glackin said the Saturday prom has been postponed indefinitely.