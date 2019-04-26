SIOUX CITY -- From her undergraduate and doctoral faculty advisors to Briar Cliff University officials and students, the praise for Rachelle Karstens piled up during a two-hour ceremony at the Newman Flanagan Center Friday.
Karstens, 49, heard a lot of compliments about her abilities as the Sioux City school celebrated her inauguration as the 11th president in its 89-year history.
The university's Board of Trustees in July 2018 elevated Karstens, who had been serving as interim president since last 2017.
Fred Ribich knows her very well, back to the early 1990s when he was Karstens' faculty advisor and she won the Outstanding Senior Psychology Major award at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. Ribich cited Karstens as "Wonder Woman," for her dogged work ethic and embrace of the college experience to prepare people for the adult world.
He also cited the inauguration themes of "Igniting Faith, Inspiring Service and Empowering Learning," as shown prominently on banners adorning the stage facing 350 people.
"When it comes to igniting, Rachelle is a real flamethrower," Ribich said.
Karsten's installation as president became official when a college official handed her a lengthy ceremonial staff called a mace, which is a symbol of authority dating to medieval times.
When it came time for her remarks, Karstens told the crowd she developed "the anti-crying gene" to remain composed in her prior career as a courtroom attorney. As she heard Ribich and Professor Robyn Cooper of Drake University in Des Moines praise her gifts, as seen when working closely with her as a student, Karstens let tears flow.
"I think the tears are gone now, so I should be able to speak now," she said some minutes later.
Karstens could see in the front row her two college-age children, Clara and Grant Karstens, and parents Miriam and Gene Karstens, of Clear Lake, Iowa. She said a long-time friend told her to "savor" the day, which Karstens took to heart.
"I love it, because it is so close to savior," Karstens said.
She made a quick rise in the Briar Cliff hierarchy, coming to the college as chief of staff in May 2017, then leading the college after the unexpected resignation of former president Hamid Shirvani two months later.
"My move to Sioux City was the 31st move in my lifetime and the 14th city in Iowa in which I have lived," Karstens said.
A native of Davenport, Iowa, Karstens began her career as an associate attorney and assistant prosecutor before establishing her own legal practice in Montezuma, Iowa.
During her time in the eastern Iowa city, she served on the Wartburg College Board of Trustees while the private college selected a new president a decade ago. In a Journal interview, Karstens said that's when she first mulled a new career path, not just to work in college administration, but to be president.
"This is the culmination of a dream and 10 years of hard work," she said.
Shirvani announced his resignation as president in July 2017, after just 14 months on the job. Shirvani succeeded Bev Wharton, who led Briar Cliff for 15 years, the longest tenure in its history.
Wharton was in attendance Friday, as was former president Sister Margaret Wick, who was president from 1987 to 1999. Karstens noted each of those those women, like her, were in their late 40's when leading the college through good eras.
"Briar Cliff University helps our students find their 'why,' find their purpose," she said.
Perched on a hill on Sioux City's north side, Briar Cliff was founded in 1930 as a Catholic college for women and began admitting men in the late 1960s. There are now 1,222 students, and Karstens said she is working with the trustees to flesh out a three-year strategic plan with a flush budget to support academic programs. She said it was premature to share any short-range goals until that plan is done.
Steven Freeman, who is chairman of the 15-member university Board of Trustees, spoke with enthusiasm about the high regard the board has for Karstens.
"She appreciates our Christian Franciscan values and the role they play in shaping our students," Freeman said. "This is an exciting time, as we enter the next chapter in the leadership of The Cliff."
Karstens nodded as The Rev. R. Walker Nickless, bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, said, "Knowledge is power, and power, in the Christian tradition, is about serving, not domination and control."
Megan O'Gara, a sophomore from South Sioux City, said Karstens has a high profile on campus.
"She is almost like a friend to the students. She does her best to connect to the students, to be friendly with an open door," O'Gara said.