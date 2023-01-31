Rod Earleywine 'humbled' by Sioux City Schools superintendent selection

SIOUX CITY – Rod Earleywine has been selected as Sioux City Community School District’s next superintendent.

Earleywine is currently serving as the interim superintendent. He was previously the superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District.

"I am thankful, I am humbled that they chose me and I honestly believe I am the best person for the job and I believe good things will happen for Sioux City Community School District under my leadership," Earleywine said.

The school board deliberated in closed session for two and a half hours before voting on offering Earleywine a contract in open session Thursday. He was chosen by the board in a 6-1 vote, with Perla Alarcon-Flory against.

Earleywine said he was out running errands when the deliberation was taking place when he was notified the board was about to vote in open session. He said he watched the voting from his car.

"I was very excited and relieved at the same time," Earleywine said.

He said the board had a tough decision to make for the students and the community

The other candidate for the position was Geovanny Ponce, the assistant superintendent of high schools for the Houston Independent School District.

Dan Greenwell said each candidate had different experiences and both would have brought strength to the district, but needed to pick one. He said the board at the end came to a consensus.

“We decided that Dr. Earleywine was our choice. We’re excited to have him. He’s done great things in the last seven months with this district,” Greenwell said.

Earleywine and the district will now enter into contract negotiations. Pending the negotiations he will start July 1 with a three-year contract.

Before resigning in February 2022, Earleywine served as superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District for 15 years and before that worked for 12 years as Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s middle school principal. He was selected as interim superintendent in April 2022 and officially started in July 2022.

He holds a doctorate in education administration from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, a specialist degree in educational administration and a bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University and a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

A few of the changes Earleywine has made as interim superintendent includes rebuilding the culture and climate of the school district, putting in new discipline policies, adding reading back in the middle schools, starting to overhaul the special education program and revamping the English language learners program, Greenwell said.

“Dr. Earleywine, in our opinion, deserved a chance to continue on and continue to improve and rebuild our district for the next several years,” He said.

During public interviews on Wednesday, Earleywine said he officially applied for the superintendent position because of his experience so far with the Sioux City Community School District.

When he became interim, he didn't intend on applying for the full time position due to turmoil and controversy in the district at the time.

“What I’ve learned over the past seven months is this is a very, very good school district,” Earleywine said. “We have great staff, we have people that truly care about the students and they want to see our students succeed.”

A community member asked if Earleywine saw the position as a short-term job or a long-term role. He said there is a misconception that he retired from Sergeant Bluff but, in reality, he resigned because he felt he needed to do something different.

“I never retired, I’m not ready to retire,” Earleywine said.

Each of the board members took a moment to discuss the decision that was made.

All of the board members said both candidates were highly qualified and the board had a very extensive conversation on what the district needed and what the feedback from the community was. Each said it was a difficult decision.

Perla Alarcon-Flory said all of the board members spent hours of research to come to a decision and took into account all of the feedback from community members, students, parents and staff.

Bernie Scolaro said there was a robust discussion weighing the needs of the district and the board did they best they could in the best interest of the community.

The district received 23 applications for the position vacated by Paul Gausman in June 2022 for a job as superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools. With the help of the recruiting firm hired by the district – GR Recruiting – the school board narrowed it down to five candidates who they interviewed, eventually narrowing it down to the current two.

Ponce and Earleywine participated in public interviews on Wednesday as well as interviews with the school board and special interest groups such as students and teachers.

The search began in the fall of 2022 with community surveys, followed by in-person input sessions with district staff, students, and the public.