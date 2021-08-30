Ron Colling will not run for second school board term;Jeremy Saint and Perla Alarcon-Flory are still undecided

SIOUX CITY – Ron Colling will not run for a second term on the Sioux City School Board, while Jeremy Saint and Perla Alarcon-Flory are still undecided about another run.
Three of the seven seats on the school board are up for election this year.
The candidate filing period began on Aug. 23 and continues through 5 p.m. on Sept. 16. Across Iowa, school board elections will be held on Nov. 2.
Both Saint and Alarcon-Flory said they will make a decision to run within the next few weeks.
Alarcon-Flory, a business owner, is currently the board president and has served on the board for eight years. She said she has been directly involved with the district for 12 years.
“I believe that we have done amazing things in the district and would love to continue supporting and ensuring the best student achievement possible,” she said.
At the same time, Alarcon-Flory said she has put personal matters and goals on standby during her tenure, and that she needs to take stock of things.
Saint, an attorney with the Crary Huff firm, said he has not made a final decision about running again, but said he is concerned about the time commitment. He said he is waiting to see if there are other candidates running and will make a decision within the next couple of weeks.
Colling said he never intended to be a multi-term candidate. Many of the items he wanted to address when running have been completed, he said.
Updating the employee handbook and collective bargaining rule are two of the items that he said have successfully been completed.
For more information on serving on a school board and filing candidate petitions, visit the Iowa Association of School Boards’ website at the ia-sb.org. Interested individuals may also contact Cyndi Lloyd, school board secretary, at 712-279-6643 or lloydc@live.siouxcityschools.com for required paperwork or questions.