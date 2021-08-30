Ron Colling will not run for second school board term;Jeremy Saint and Perla Alarcon-Flory are still undecided

SIOUX CITY – Ron Colling will not run for a second term on the Sioux City School Board, while Jeremy Saint and Perla Alarcon-Flory are still undecided about another run.

Three of the seven seats on the school board are up for election this year.

The candidate filing period began on Aug. 23 and continues through 5 p.m. on Sept. 16. Across Iowa, school board elections will be held on Nov. 2.

Both Saint and Alarcon-Flory said they will make a decision to run within the next few weeks.

Alarcon-Flory, a business owner, is currently the board president and has served on the board for eight years. She said she has been directly involved with the district for 12 years.

“I believe that we have done amazing things in the district and would love to continue supporting and ensuring the best student achievement possible,” she said.

At the same time, Alarcon-Flory said she has put personal matters and goals on standby during her tenure, and that she needs to take stock of things.