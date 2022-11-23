Rony Ortega offered South Sioux superintendent position

SOUTH SIOUX CITY – Rony Ortega has been offered the South Sioux City Community School District superintendent position.

The offer is pending contractual agreement and final background checks, said director of communications Lance Swanson.

Ortega was one of four candidates in the running for the position. Current superintendent Todd Strom announced recently that he would retire at the end of the school year after 33 years.

On Monday, the board held a final interview with each candidate, and on Wednesday the offer to Ortega was announced.

"As a board, we are faced with a number of difficult decisions,” according to a school board statement. “The Board of Education understands the importance of this process and selection, with respect to our students, staff and community.”

"This was one of the toughest decisions I've ever made," board Vice President Chris Krueger said, adding the board "struggled" with the decision because of the strengths of the finalists, according to the release.

"We really had a talented slate of finalists, each candidate brought high-caliber educational knowledge and community relations," he said.

Ortega has been the Bryan High School principal in Omaha for four years.

He has a doctorate in educational leadership, a master's in education leadership and a master's in school counseling from the University of Nebraska - Omaha and a bachelor’s in secondary education from the University of Nebraska -Lincoln.

He formerly served as the executive director of school support and supervision for the Omaha Public School District and the principal of Buffett Magnet Middle School in Omaha.

Ortega said on Monday there are 244 districts in Nebraska and only three that he would consider working at -- South Sioux City is one of them.

"I feel that my strengths perfectly align to your challenges here. You have everything in place and it is just needing some strong leadership and the right kind of leadership to really move things forward," he said.

Ortega is married to Cara Ortega who is currently employed at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and have four children together. He graduated from Schuyler Central High School in Schuyler, Nebraska.

Ortega spent Nov. 16 in South Sioux City, meeting people throughout the district and community. He said it was a rigorous day and said it was worth his time.

“I got a lot of information … not only the strengths but the challenges,” he said. “I continue to feel that I can address some of those challenges, that some of the challenges you are facing now are challenges I’ve previously addressed.”

When asked what he'll do to focus on culture, diversity, equity and inclusion, Ortega said it is a lens that he looks at things and a lens he was born with.

He said it's important for the kids to see themselves in the school district and in the school staff. He said he loves the community is proud of and values diversity.

“I would like to push the community a little bit more to move to that next step of inclusion and equity,” he said. “Those are some of the challenges in South Sioux City Community Schools is how do we take that step from valuing and appreciating diversity to ensuring equitable outcomes for our kids.”

Ortega said Bryan High School in Omaha is known as the inclusive school in the district and the only school where the students in advanced academics mirror the school demographics.

When asked about how he will address recruitment and retention, Ortega said he would want to look at ways to provide education to the classified staff and help them advance to teachers and administrators for the district.

When it comes to recruitment, Ortega said taking in student teachers is a great way to recruit teachers and see if they will be a good fit with the district.

District stakeholders and community members said it is important to have a superintendent that is involved in the district and Ortega was asked how he will be involved.

Ortega said currently working at a large high school, there is an event or activity every night that he could attend. He said he tries to balance his time in the community with his leadership team to have a presence at the events.

“You want to be at all events, but it’s not humanly possible, so how do you work with your leadership team to ensure that there is district representation at all events that are important to the community,” he said.

He said on Monday he looks forward to identifying opportunities in South Sioux City where he can be of value and have a presence.

At the end of the interview, Ortega shared a draft transition plan with the school board asking for feedback and input. If accepted, Ortega’s contract will be approved on Dec. 12 with a start date of July 1, 2023.