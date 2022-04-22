Sacred Heart expanding with new classrooms and parish center

SIOUX CITY -- Sacred Heart Parish and School is preparing for a $6 million expansion project.

The parish and school, 5010 Military Road, will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 11 a.m. Sunday. The ceremony will follow the celebration of the 10 a.m. Mass. The Knights of Columbus will serve breakfast.

The project is estimated to be completed in 18 months, according to a news release.

Plans for the school include adding three classrooms, a new secured school entrance, office upgrades, a reworked gathering space and other improvements.

The school has outgrown its space, said principal Kate Connealy. Music classes have been held on the gym stage and meet at the same time as noisy physical education classes on the other side of the curtains.

As part of the expansion, new music, art and preschool classrooms will help relieve the cramped conditions.

The PK-8 elementary school of 370 students is part of the Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools system. A shortage of space has caused a preschool classroom to be operated two miles away on the Bishop Heelan High School campus.

The expansion project for the church will add a parish center with a large community room, full kitchen, small and large meeting rooms, a new area for the sacrament of reconciliation and remodeled sacristy and vestry rooms for sacred objects and church garments.

The church needs more dedicated spaces for worship groups, faith sharing activities and wedding and funeral use, said parship pastor The Rev. Terry Roder. Some parish groups meet off-site due to too little space.

“We are so grateful to all who have supported this project,“ Roder said. “Our construction means we will have new and updated spaces to worship, gather and learn. Our school will have the space and technology to provide the best learning environment for our students, and the church will have spaces to serve all parishioners.”

Sacred Heart Church traces its history to Catholic Canadian fur traders in Sioux City. One of the traders, Theophile Brughier, and his wife, the daughter of Chief War Eagle of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, attended Sacred Heart Church while it was in its infancy.

The school opened in September 1920 with 89 students. With the growth of computer maker Gateway in nearby North Sioux City, and the development of the planned community Dakota Dunes, the school added a major addition in 1997.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.