SIOUX CITY -- Mike Krysl resigned as Sioux City school board president Tuesday, saying he was "physically and mentally worn out" leading an elected body that has faced a series of budget challenges and controversies in recent years.
Krysl submitted his resignation in a letter, which the Sioux City School District provided to the Journal.
"It is time for me to focus more on my family and career. I'm also physically and mentally worn out," Krysl wrote in his resignation letter to the district. "As a result, I am compelled to eliminate the stress and demands associated with public service. In short, my service on the board has taken a heavy toll on me and my family."
Krysl was first elected to the school board in 2011, and has served as president all but one of those years. His current four-year term expires in 2019.
The president, which the board members select each year, presides over board meetings. The next meeting is scheduled for Monday night.
The vice president typically leads the board when the president is absent. Mike McTaggart, a retired school administrator, is the Sioux City board's current vice president.
Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman said he appreciated Krysl's service.
"Mike made many contributions to local and state education policy and process during his seven years as a volunteer leader. Now, as we look ahead, the board will begin the important work of filling his seat and will continue to serve our District and the education needs of our students," Gausman said in a statement.
It was not immediately clear Tuesday if the remaining board members would appoint Krysl's replacement to serve out his term or schedule a special election.
Krysl said he enjoyed working with Sioux City school board members, district administrators, teachers, students and parents. He said the district team and community members need to continue to work to help students get a sound education, amid the time some criticism has been aired about the district.
"Despite the fact that the school board and district administrators seem to face ever-growing challenges, criticism and derision, I'm confident that the team will effectively overcome any and all obstacles in order to help our school system realize continued progress," Krysl said.
During his tenure, the board and top administrators often faced tough budget choices due to stagnant or declining enrollment and slowing growth in state aid to public schools.
For the most recent budget, which brought just a 1.1 percent increase in state supplemental aid, the board negotiated a three-year contract with the district's unionized teachers that includes an average pay raise of 0.56 percent. A major contributing factor was the elimination of so-called six-period pay for most middle and high school teachers. At board meetings, a number of teachers objected to the loss of nearly $4,800 in annual pay.
In recent years, the board also heard complaints from some parents upset with the direction of the grading system for middle and elementary school students and changes to the middle school reading program and the Talented and Gifted Program.