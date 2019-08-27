In a release, Scarlett said, "We need to have more courageous conversations with our state legislators, administrators, parents, students and taxpayers in hopes of rebuilding bridges of trust and continue to promote the perspective of believing, achieving and succeeding."
Scarlett, 51, works for US Bank, serves on the Sioux City Human Rights Commission and founded the local Unity in the Community, which seeks to build relationships between law enforcement and the broader community.
Last year, she was one of three people who applied to be appointed a vacant seat on the Sioux City School Board. That 2018 appointment went to Miyuki Nelson, who is the other announced candidate for this year.
