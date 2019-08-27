{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Monique Scarlett, a banker and Sioux City Human Rights Commission member, announced Tuesday she is a candidate for the Sioux City School Board.

Four positions on the seven-member board will be decided in the November 5 election, and Scarlett becomes the second person to announce her candidacy.

In a release, Scarlett said, "We need to have more courageous conversations with our state legislators, administrators, parents, students and taxpayers in hopes of rebuilding bridges of trust and continue to promote the perspective of believing, achieving and succeeding."

Scarlett, 51, works for US Bank, serves on the Sioux City Human Rights Commission and founded the local Unity in the Community, which seeks to build relationships between law enforcement and the broader community.

Last year, she was one of three people who applied to be appointed a vacant seat on the Sioux City School Board. That 2018 appointment went to Miyuki Nelson, who is the other announced candidate for this year.

Veteran Sioux City school board members Mike McTaggart and Jackie Warnstadt in July said they won't run for re-election this fall, while board member David Glesier said Tuesday he is still deciding.

