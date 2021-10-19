SCCSD moves to hire staffing firm to help stem substitute teacher shortage

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City school board moved forward Monday with a plan to help stem an acute shortage of substitute teachers in the district.

By a 6-1 vote, the board gave administrators the go-ahead to draft an agreement with ESS, a K-12 staffing and management solution company. Dan Greenwell cast the lone dissenting vote.

A negotiated contract may be ready for approved at the board's regular meeting on Oct. 25.

The district conducted a survey to gauge the extent of the substitute shortage, which has been an ongoing problem for some time.

When asked if teachers and instructional assistants in the district feel they have been directly impacted or seen the impact of a substitute shortage, 98 percent of teachers and 89 percent of instructional assistance agreed.

“Our staff members are stressed,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said.

Gausman said the COVID-19 pandemic has exasperated the problem. The superintendent said he is reaching out to other professionals in the industry as to what they are doing to help solve the problem.

The administration, which vetted a variety of specialized staffing firms, recommended ESS based on information provided and data, Gausman said.

In the survey, 78 percent of instructional assistants and 90 percent to teachers said they would support a partnership with a substitute solution company. When the substitutes were asked how likely they would be to onboard with a substitute solution company, 33 percent said somewhat likely, 24 percent said undecided and 20 percent said very likely.

ESS specializes in placing staff in various positions throughout K-12 districts. ESS has worked with 800 plus district in 30 states. This would be the first time the company has operated in Iowa, however.

The solution is for teachers and supplemental instructors substitutes, but could be expanded to other positions such as bus drivers. The company recruits, trains, provides benefits and pays the substitutes.

Senior Vice President of Operations for ESS Wendy Beam said providing the training is the company’s “secret sauce.” The in-person 4- to 5-hour training covers topics such as classroom management, student and staff safety, creative instructional strategies, district and school policies, and more, according to an ESS presentation.

All of the substitutes are hired from the area, Gausman said. Beam said the company does grassroots recruiting within the community by attending events, hosting booths and advertising.

Beam said they try to find people who have never thought about substituting, but may want some extra income.

In Iowa, a substitute teacher must have one of the following: hold an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree or 60 semester hours of credit in, or outside the U.S., or hold a paraeducator certificate. The individual must then complete the substitute authorization course.

A district manager will be hired to be a contact between the company and the district.

The company initially meets with the current substitutes to help them through the process of being “grandfathered” into the program and get them oriented with the company, Beam said. As new people are hired, they are verified, on boarded and trained. Finally, ESS manages the placements and attendance of the substitutes.

Beam said weekly pay is also a benefit that attracts employees. Having ESS manage the substitute program will not increase the cost for the district per substitute, Gausman said, but it will increase the overall cost because currently unfilled substitute positions may be filled.

ESS will be paid a 29 percent overhead cost to offset benefits taxes, administrative work and other “soft costs.”

The company does not make money unless positions are filled, Gausman said. The contract can be terminated if ESS is not performing the way the district wants.

The district will post and hire permanent substitute teachers who will have contracts similar to the regular teaching staff. The rest of the substitutes will be hired through ESS.

Brenda Zahner, a union official who represents teachers and instructional assistances, said she hears about the shortage every day.

"We've got to do something about it," Zahner said.

Zahner said the district had nothing to lose by giving ESS a shot to fill the positions. She added this is likely not the only answer to the problem.

