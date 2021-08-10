SCCSD return to learn plan approved with optional masks, enhanced cleaning procedures

Because of the legislation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, schools are unable to create mask mandates. The plan states students, staff and visitors who are unvaccinated will be encouraged to wear a mask and masks will still be available at the buildings.

"While we won't police that, while we won't mandate that anyone wear a mask or prove that they have been vaccinated in any way, we will encourage that and we will allow people to make those decisions as we start this new school year," Gausman said.

The plan also states conversations will occur in the classrooms that promote tolerance and acceptance for student’s choice to either wear a mask or not.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gausman said there have been some reports of minor level discomfort amongst some families and students about mask choices and the way those around them viewed it.

“We want an environment where everybody feels safe, where everybody’s able to make their own decisions and do things that are right for themselves and their families,” Gausman said.

During the school board meeting it was determined that harassment of those who choose to wear a mask or not, falls under the bullying and anti-harassment policies.