SCCSD return to learn plan approved with optional masks, enhanced cleaning procedures

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Community School District is starting the upcoming school year with many of the same COVID-19 precautions from last year in place.
Students will return to a full-time, in-person learning environment, with masks strongly recommended and enhanced cleaning procedures in place. New this year, the school has acquired 16,000 rapid COVID-19 tests and will administer them with parent permission.
The Return to Learn plan for the 2021-22 school year outlines the precautions and plans in place for health and safety, supporting staff, instructional preparation and addressing learning loss, technology and virtual learning.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said last year, the district was able to largely limit the number of COVID-19 cases and had metrics below the county.
“In 2021 and 2022 in that return to learn plan we have detailed processes that will be implemented or continued to keep our students and staff safe and healthy during this upcoming school year,” Gausman said.
The plan was approved Monday night at the school board meeting. No major changes were made to the draft plan and it has been since sent to the Iowa Department of Education for final approval before the beginning of the school year.
Gausman noted there will never be a “final” plan, and aspects can be changed, removed or added as the year progresses and as new information is received.
Because of the legislation signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, schools are unable to create mask mandates. The plan states students, staff and visitors who are unvaccinated will be encouraged to wear a mask and masks will still be available at the buildings.
"While we won't police that, while we won't mandate that anyone wear a mask or prove that they have been vaccinated in any way, we will encourage that and we will allow people to make those decisions as we start this new school year," Gausman said.
The plan also states conversations will occur in the classrooms that promote tolerance and acceptance for student’s choice to either wear a mask or not.
Gausman said there have been some reports of minor level discomfort amongst some families and students about mask choices and the way those around them viewed it.
“We want an environment where everybody feels safe, where everybody’s able to make their own decisions and do things that are right for themselves and their families,” Gausman said.
During the school board meeting it was determined that harassment of those who choose to wear a mask or not, falls under the bullying and anti-harassment policies.
Parents will be expected to take their children’s temperature before they leave home for school or activities, according to the plan.
If a child becomes sick at school, the “caring room” will still be in place this year. The room is equipped with supplies and equipment to determine if the child should be sent home, according to the plan. If there are COVID-19 symptoms, the child’s guardian will be contacted and a rapid COVID test will be conducted with parental permission.
This year, the district hired ten certified nurse’s assistants to help with the workload. All of the CNA’s and nurses will be train in the coming weeks on how to administer the tests, Gausman said.
With the heightened cleaning procedures creating more work for the janitorial staff, the school board approved the use of up to $3 million in ESSER 3 funding for hiring more teachers, janitorial staff and more. The school hopes to hire up to 17 part-time custodians through 2024.
Gausman said the janitorial positions were posted Tuesday morning and he hopes to find new employees by the beginning of the school year.
For those who may not be comfortable with in-person learning, the school’s new virtual academy, VIBE Academy, is an option.
Laptops are provided to students in grades 6 through 12. Students in TK to 5 have devices for individual use as well. A call center will be available for parents, students and staff for technology related questions from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.