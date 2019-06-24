SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School Board approved a contract extension for Superintendent Paul Gausman in a 6-1 vote Monday night. Under the contract, Gausman will remain superintendent of the Sioux City Community School District for the next three years.
The school board said that Gausman succeeded beyond their metrics, gaining a positive evaluation by the board in the six required leadership standards for Iowa school administrators.
"We felt that the district had a very strong year and that the superintendent accomplished all of the goals that we set out for him and vastly exceeded some of them," said Jeremy Saint, school board president. "In addition to that, last year he voluntarily asked that we not give him a raise because we were having a tough budget year. This year, when things were a little better financially, we felt it was important, given how much we had accomplished this year."
Gausman’s contract extension includes a nearly 2 percent raise in salary, setting his annual pay to $243,175. The new contract follows moderate declines in district enrollment in the past four years, down 384 since the 2015-2016 school year, according to statistics from the Public School Review.
However, the school board touted Gausman’s work in recent years in a memo attached to the contract proposal. Specifically, the school board noted Gausman’s work with the Sioux City Career Academy, as well as a 42 percent increase in preschool Individual Growth and Development Indicators scores.
The superintendent’s career in northwestern Iowa has lasted more than a decade, and after Monday’s meeting, it will continue on. Gausman, who was the 2014 Iowa Superintendent of the Year, has been with the Sioux City district since 2008. During that time, Gausman has seen several contract extensions and salary raises.
"I think he's provided strong leadership," Saint said. "I can say that in my two years on the board, I've been very pleased with how things have gone at the management level."
Gausman’s contract was approved on the school board’s consent agenda Monday night.