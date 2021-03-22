School board seeking 3 options to lower tax levy

Northwest Iowa Regional Jazz Festival clinician Joel Shotwell works with the South O'Brien High School Jazz Ensemble to refine their performance of the Count Basie classic Jumpin' at the Woodside during the festival which was held Monday at Sioux City's Morningside College.

SIOUX CITY -- By the end of the night, Monday's Sioux City school board meeting began to resemble the story of the Three Bears.

Board members debated the merits of one budget proposal with a tax levy decrease that, in some members' opinions, was too low. Another proposal contained a levy reduction that might be too high.

Board members continue to seek a tax levy that's just right.

The meeting concluded with a flurry of votes that ultimately directed superintendent Paul Gausman and his financial staff to bring not one, not two, but three budget scenarios back to the board on April 12, the date on which the board must make a final decision and certify the fiscal year 2022 budget.

"I've got to figure out how to design it. I think we can," Gausman said.

Board members desire to give property taxpayers a break, and federal dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund have given the board more options than in an ordinary year. Referred to as ESSER, the money is relief aid provided through the federal CARES Act. The district has thus far received $20.1 million through two phases of ESSER funding.