School board seeking 3 options to lower tax levy

SIOUX CITY -- By the end of the night, Monday's Sioux City school board meeting began to resemble the story of the Three Bears.
Board members debated the merits of one budget proposal with a tax levy decrease that, in some members' opinions, was too low. Another proposal contained a levy reduction that might be too high.
Board members continue to seek a tax levy that's just right.
The meeting concluded with a flurry of votes that ultimately directed superintendent Paul Gausman and his financial staff to bring not one, not two, but three budget scenarios back to the board on April 12, the date on which the board must make a final decision and certify the fiscal year 2022 budget.
"I've got to figure out how to design it. I think we can," Gausman said.
Board members desire to give property taxpayers a break, and federal dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund have given the board more options than in an ordinary year. Referred to as ESSER, the money is relief aid provided through the federal CARES Act. The district has thus far received $20.1 million through two phases of ESSER funding.
Gausman's budget proposal realized $11.2 million of spending authority relief in the general fund by using ESSER funds rather than property tax dollars to pay for things such as teacher training, laptop computers for students, tutoring and summer school instruction, and purchases of protective equipment for students and staff, hand sanitizer and other cleaning and sanitizing supplies.
That budget plan would lower the district's property tax levy to $12.97 per $101,950 in taxable valuation, a 56-cent decrease from the current levy of $13.53. At that rate and valuation, taxes would drop $31.
Board member Dan Greenwell proposed using ESSER money to fund an additional $1.5 million in general fund expenditures, a move that would reduce the tax levy another 56 cents to $12.41. The district's unused spending authority is set to climb to $46.4 million, an all-time high, in FY22. Greenwell said with that and surplus cash reserves on hand, the district can afford to fund the additional $1.5 million from unspent balances rather than tax for it.
"Why would you keep taxing if the coffers are really full, and right now the coffers are really full," he said. "In my mind, we need to give taxpayers a break."
He said a larger levy decrease is even more important since city assessor John Lawson announced last week that residential property valuations will increase an average of 8.5%, commercial property 6.5% and multi-residential properties such as apartment complexes 27% this year. Those assessments will be used to calculate local property taxes for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
Property owners could face higher tax bills if local governments don't reduce their tax levies by a corresponding percentage by next spring.
"I think it's responsive to taxpayers when they see property valuations are going up," Greenwell said of his budget proposal.
A third phase of ESSER funds included in the COVID-relief legislation Congress recently passed is expected to bring at least $30 million, possibly up to $43 million, to the district. Greenwell said the added wave of federal money makes his plan, which he said is conservative, even more realistic.
He moved that the proposed tax levy be adjusted to $12.41, a figure that could be altered slightly after the Iowa Department of Management reviews the district's budget.
Some board members balked at the thought that passing the motion would eliminate the previous budget option from consideration when it hosts the April 12 budget hearing. Jeremy Saint said he'd first like to know if reaching Greenwell's target of $12.41 was possible, and Ron Colling said he'd like more time to think about Greenwell's proposal and even see a third option in which the tax levy would be somewhere between the two competing proposals.
Greenwell's motion failed 4-3, with Saint, Colling, Juline Albert and board president Perla Alarcon-Flory voting against it.
Greenwell then immediately moved to have Gausman present the board with budget scenarios including the previous $12.97 levy and Greenwell's proposed $12.41 levy at the April 12 meeting. That motion passed 6-1 with Colling voting no.
Colling then moved to have Gausman present a third option with a tax levy in between the two options. The motion passed 4-3 with Greenwell, Saint and Monique Scarlett voting no.