SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School Board voted Monday night to approve the settlement in the case of Alisha Podkovich v. Sioux City Community School District.
Podkovich, who sued the school district in Woodbury County District Court in January 2019, was awarded an undisclosed amount by the district in a settlement out of court.
According to Jeremy Saint, school board president, further information could not be released, including the amount of the settlement, because the case is still pending court approval.
The lawsuit regarded an accusation of negligence on the part of the school district, particularly a North Middle School physical education instructor in January 2017.
Podkovich’s son, according to the court documents, was hurt during an activity in physical education class. The students were playing a game known as “Jump the River,” in which individuals attempt to leap across jump ropes set out on the gymnasium floor. The game usually includes protective mats that cover the floor. However, in this instance, the teacher did not put out the mats.
Podkovich said that her son landed on one of the ropes and fell. He hit his head, causing a skull fracture, subdural hematoma and concussion. According to Podkovich, the medical expenses reached $73,769 and there could be future medical expenses of more than $25,000.
According to the court documents, other students and/or teachers were directed by school staff to move the injured individual before appropriate medical attention could be supplied.
She sued the district for negligence, saying the district failed to take proper safety precautions and failed to provide access to adequately trained medical staff after her son’s injury.