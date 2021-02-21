School board to review budget plan that reduces tax levy

"Why are we committing capital dollars to something that's likely going to be diminishing in the coming years?" he said. "I think the money should be spent on students in the classrooms. I know there's some board members who have significant concerns about this, and those concerns will be voiced Tuesday evening."

Greenwell said he would prefer to see relief funds spent on remedial programs to help students who have lost hours of instruction time due to the pandemic catch up.

"There's nothing in there to address specific classroom students to provide extra instruction and remediation for those students," he said.

Budget information shows that some of that money would be used for costs the district has already realized.

One proposal -- using $7.5 million in relief funds rather than the general fund to pay teachers who deliver online instruction -- could be spread over the current fiscal year, the 2021-22 budget and into the 2022-23 budget. Gausman said using the relief money instead of general funds for teacher pay could provide some temporary budget and property tax relief.