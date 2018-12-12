SIOUX CITY -- Voters in four Northwest Iowa school districts on Tuesday defeated school bond issues measures, including a narrow defeat in OABCIG, which is the recently consolidated district with the towns of Odebolt, Arthur, Battle Creek and Ida Grove.
The $15.9 million proposal in OABCIG got 59.2 percent affirmative votes, but Iowa law requires that any measure that involves a property tax increase must get a "super majority" approval from at least 60 percent of voters.
The plan included building a 585-seat performance arts auditorium, while adding a new choir room, band room, locker-room area, wrestling room, and centralized district and high school office. Up to 17 classrooms in Ida Grove and Odebolt will also be renovated under this plan, under state law.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON: The largest proposal was in Sergeant Bluff-Luton, with $62 million to modernize and expand facilities in a time of increasing enrollment.
As the vote approached, people in Sergeant Bluff roundly debated the merits of the large spending project, which school officials said was needed to alleviate overcrowding.
After two failed bond issue attempts, voters had a third chance to decide whether to approve a property tax increase to finance new construction to deal with crowded classrooms and aging school buildings.
Two measures were on the ballot. Proposition W would allow the district to issue $62 million in general obligation bonds to construct and furnish a new high school and athletic complex, turn the existing high school into a middle school and remodel the existing middle school as an elementary school.
The second measure, Proposition P, would authorize the district to levy an additional property tax not to exceed $3.82 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to retire the bonds.
The final vote was 1,037 in favor of Prop W, while 1,145 voted against the school bond issue measure, for a result in which 48 percent of voters supporting the measure. For Prop P, 1,021 voted affirmatively while 1,161 voted no.
STORM LAKE: Another measure had strong support in Storm Lake, but not enough to pass the facilities plan, given the 60-percent threshold needed. The Storm Lake proposal covered $29 million in spending, and 56.9 percent of voters supported the measure.
The district was seeking to build a new school to hold students in pre-kindergarten through first grade in Storm Lake, which has a growing enrollment. The affirmative votes totaled 815, while 618 people cast ballots against the measure.
A summary on the Storm Lake School District website said "we must find new ways to meet the demands of more students attending our schools," since both elementary and middle school levels will have 150 students "over capacity."
AKRON-WESTFIELD: The measure before Akron-Westfield voters in Plymouth County was a $6.9 million facilities plan, and 50.5 percent of voters supported it. There were 408 yes votes and 399 against it.
The A-W proposed project was to finance a new wing for industrial technology courses, a wellness and physical education wing, a substantial upgrading of the heating and air conditioning system, science classroom renovations, and a modernized entry system to improve security in the K-12 building in Akron.
With the Tuesday result, A-W voters have defeated three bond issue plans since 2015.
RIVER VALLEY: River Valley Community School District patrons were asked to again consider passing the Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, a measure that failed last fall. Unlike bond issue proposals, PPEL meaures requires a simple majority vote for passage, and it readily passed in River Valley, with 201 people voting affirmatively and 147 'no' votes.
The voter-approved levy generates funds a district can tap for infrastructure and equipment repairs, purchases and improvements.
The PPEL will allow the district to collect nearly $191,000 in additional revenue each year for the next decade. The measure will not raise local property tax rates beyond their 2018-19 levels.
Funds would be used for new buses with seat belts and to purchase a new camera security system and a door-lock control device to allow administrators to lock down buildings via mobile device. SMART boards, new computers and science lab equipment to allow for hands-on lab experiences would also be added.