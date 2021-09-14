School nurse warns of problems administering COVID tests in Sioux City schools

The district also does not have enough registered nurses to administer the tests, Johnson said.

RNs, she said, are not licensed to diagnose or order a diagnostic test. Orders for tests must be done by practitioners, she said.

The school district recently received a clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waiver from the Iowa Department of Public Health to perform the tests in its 20 school buildings.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With the CLIA waiver, school nurses may perform antigen testing if they are trained in specimen collection and conducting the test per manufacturer’s instructions, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Johnson said the school has approval to function as a CLIA lab, but has no knowledge on how it would be implemented.

The RNs will be easily trained to administer the tests, Johnson said, but the nurses would have to delegate the procedures to the Certified Nursing Assistants and there are specific steps for delegation of tasks.

Johnson said many of the nurse’s offices do not have the space available to perform the tests.