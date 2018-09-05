SIOUX CITY -- School districts in Siouxland and other Midwest states have an opportunity to win $25,000 from UnityPoint Health.
Starting Sept. 17, schools will have a chance to win the "Imagine the Amazing" online contest, which is open to K-12 schools in all 99 Iowa counties, as well as the primary counties served by UnityPoint in Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The school with the most online votes will take the grand prize of $25,000, which will be awarded at a You Matter Day Celebration at the winning school. The 10 schools with the next highest number of votes will receive awards of $1,000 each.
Voting will run for two weeks though Sept. 30 at unitypoint.org/ImagineTheAmazing. UnityPoint said the company is committed to investing in students and their schools to create a brighter tomorrow.