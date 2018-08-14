SIOUX CITY -- Officials of the growing Seaboard Triumph Foods processing business on Tuesday donated $400,000 to the fundraising entity of the Sioux City School District.
Seaboard Triumph Chief Operating Officer Mark Porter announced the donation to the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation to aid the growing career academy program. Foundation Executive Director Kari Treinen and school district Superintendent Paul Gausman were on hand for the presentation.
"We want to be a great community partner," Porter said, noting the impressive growth of the career academy, where students pursue college and career readiness.
The Seaboard Trimuph $400,000 gift comes as the district is adding more space for career academies, in which students take specialty courses in 30 so-called pathways, covering business and marketing, family and consumer science, health science and industrial technology.
Most of the district's career academy courses follow a sequence, offer college credit, and, in many cases, offer a level of certification toward the workforce or further post-secondary study.
"The Seaboard Triumph team bought into this concept of hands-on learning," Treinen said.
The check presentation took place at the site of a $1.5 million, 2,500-square foot expansion of a career academy wing of the downtown Educational Service Center, where top administrators of the district are also housed.
The donation was given one day after the Sioux City School Board set specific dollar thresholds for private groups or people making donations to get naming rights on facilities or programs in the school district career academies.
The range for naming rights gifts from private donors goes from $50,000 to $1.5 million, depending upon the scope of the program or building in the Sioux City Career Academy. Any naming rights decisions have to be approved in a school board meeting.
Porter and Treinen said it is likely that the school board in a future meeting will consider a proposal to give naming rights with the academy to Seaboard Triumph Foods. Treinen said the $400,000 donation is the beginning of a good partnership with Seaboard.
During the Monday board meeting, Gausman said Seaboard is ramping up production and has many employees who send children for schooling. He said the business had 700 employees as the 2017-18 school year began and nearly 2,000 now. Porter said the career academy programs will be used by many children of Seaboard employees.