Search firm hired for process of selecting Morningside College president

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College has hired a Washington, D.C.-based search firm to assist in the the process of picking the next college president.
The board of directors is working to pick a successor for President John Reynders, who in March announced he was delaying his previously announced retirement by one year, to provide stability at a time the college was dealing with educating students during the coronavirus pandemic.
Originally slated to retire in June 2021, Reynolds will now retire in June 2022. The 12th president in Morningside history, he has served in that role since 1999.
According to a Tuesday release from Morningside College, four search firms were considered for the work. A Morningside transition committee composed of board members made a unanimous recommendation that AGB Search be retained, and the board’s executive committee approved that step.
Morningside board chair Craig Struve serves as chairman for the president search committee.
“AGB Search has worked with Morningside previously, and our executive and transition committees are confident that their understanding of Morningside’s culture and their expertise will result in finding the right leader for Morningside University,” Struve said.
The next steps will be for AGB to conduct listening sessions with constituencies across campus and Siouxland. AGB is currently conducting search activities for several universities, including the University of Iowa and Minnesota State University.
The announcement of the new president is expected in early 2022.
One notable task will be carried out before Reynders exits as president, as the four-year private school will become Morningside University, effective June 1.
Undergraduate students graduating in May 2021 will have the distinction of being the final graduating class of Morningside College, while the graduate commencement ceremony slated for June 2021 will produce the first graduating class of Morningside University.