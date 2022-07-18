Search for new Sioux City superintendent to start in September

SIOUX CITY – The search for a new Sioux City Schools superintendent will start in late September.

A draft search timeline was presented during the school board meeting on Monday outlining the interview process and community input opportunities that will start in late September and continue through January.

Board President Dan Greenwell said the search timeline was created by the recruiter hired by the district, the Omaha firm of GR Recruiting, which specializes in recruiting for educational leadership roles.

Greenwell said there is a plan to have multiple sessions to discuss the search with stakeholders, community members, parents, guardians, taxpayers and staff. He said the board wants the community involved and wants input in the process.

Surveys will also be used to collect additional information from the community and staff, he said.

The specific dates are not solidified by the board at this point. The presented timeline was more intended for directing the school board’s schedule, Greenwell said.

A few of the important dates outlined in the timeline include:

- Sept. 27, planning meeting with board representatives;

- Oct. 11, meeting with constituents and stakeholder group representatives;

- Dec. 12, deadline for application materials and;

- Jan. 11 - 18, interviews with candidates;

“Once we have more concrete details on the activities and timings, we will share those with everyone,” Greenwell said.

Board Vice President Taylor Goodvin said he would like to have town hall type meetings at some point in the process. Greenwell said GR Recruiting recommended at least two town halls for the public as well as two for staff.

Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine attended his first school board meeting as superintendent on Monday. He officially started July 1.

He resigned as the superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District in February, after 27 years with the district. He was selected as the Sioux City interim superintendent in April after the announcement of Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman being selected as the new superintendent of the Lincoln Public Schools.