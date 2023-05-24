SIOUX CITY — Two days after declaring his 2024 candidacy for president, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott was in Sioux City on Wednesday morning for his first official campaign stop in Iowa.

A Republican in his third term, Scott visited Siouxland Christian on Gordon Drive and toured the facilities with school faculty before holding a round table discussion with the staff about school safety, educational savings accounts, his own upbringing and systemic racism.

Tim Scott going into Siouxland Christian gym South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott tours the Siouxland Christian gymnasium during a presidential campaign stop in Sioux City on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

Scott arrived just before 9:30 a.m. and started off talking with Siouxland Christian Principal Katie Trimble and others about the "great job" Gov. Kim Reynolds has done when it comes to education. Later, during the chat with staffers, the 57-year-old Charleston Southern University grad, talked about Iowa as a leader on "school choice" and said an overhaul of the country's educational system has been a long time coming.

"For the school choice movement, the seeds have been planted over years and years and years," he said. "It's going to be fun to watch how the country changes because of quality education."

The education section of Scott's 2024 campaign website mentions his work on the on so-called "CHOICE Act" which he has said would ensure "parents have the tools to find a school that can effectively serve their child’s needs and grants flexibility and support to parents with disabled children." That portion of the site is headlined "Education, not indoctrination" and says "Extreme liberals are letting big labor bosses trap millions of kids in failing systems." A 2019 study by Eunice S. Han and Thomas N. Maloney in the "Labor Studies Journal" found that there is a positive relationship between teachers unions and student test scores.

While chatting with Trimble, Siouxland Christian Superintendent Lindsay Laurich and other school personnel, Scott was asked about his work on school safety.

"After Uvalde, (we) put together legislation that would provide around $38 billion of additional resources to make sure we have safer schools, safer kids, safer communities," Scott said. "Focusing on the tragedies around the country and responding to them effectively and positively, by providing the resources for communities to make the best decisions that they can to protect their kids, not having a one-size fits all come down from the federal government."

In the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which happened on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 and left 22 dead, Congress passed a "Bipartisan Safer Communities Act" to