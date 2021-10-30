Sergeant Bluff-Luton attempts levy to make school improvements

SERGEANT BLUFF -- After four attempts to pass a voter-measure to upgrade its school facilities, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton district is trying a different, less expensive route in Tuesday's election.

Instead of attempting another bond issue, the school is putting a Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) to a vote which would raise $12.3 million.

The administration is asking for the maximum allowed levy at $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation for 10 years.

Because the previous four bond issues placed before the voters would have raised property taxes, they required at least 60 percent for approval, under state law. All of the bond issues received less than 50 percent support, however.

The PPEL, in comparison, only needs a 50 percent vote plus one for approval.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said growing and thriving communities have to do two things: support the school and support a hospital if applicable.

“People move to Sergeant Bluff for the schools, we have a good reputation,” he said. “We just need to continue to look at our facilities and make improvements.”

The majority of the funding, around $10 million, will be used to update and renovate the high school. Built in 1977, there are various areas throughout that do not accommodate the school’s steadily growing enrollment.

“We are no longer a 1A school, we are a 3A school,” Earleywine said. “Programs have changed, we have added programs.”

Two lecture halls will be converted into health science classrooms. The program was created a few years ago and the classes are currently split between an industrial technology classroom and a room in the middle school, Earleywine said.

“We want to bring that program together in this building,” he said.

The culinary arts room has not been updated since the building was built. Earleywine said both the cooking and management aspects of the culinary arts are popular in the district.

The science classrooms would be updated and modernized. In the process of doing this, a classroom will be taken out and a section of library will be converted to a classroom.

The remaining high school work will make the chorus room compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; expand the locker rooms; and add a weight room and wrestling room.

Around $300,000 of the remaining funding will go towards the primary school to improve safety and security.

The remaining funds will be combined with sales tax proceeds to finance the relocation of the baseball and softball fields as well as add tennis courts.

The district first attempted to pass a $45 million bond issue in September 2015 to build a new high school and athletic complex. It received only 44 percent approval. In April 2016 the sports complex was removed from the proposal for a $39 million bond, which also failed with a 45 percent voting in favor of the bond issue.

The third attempt was in December 2018 for $62 million for a new high school and athletic complex, as well as renovations to the middle school and only received a 48 percent approval.

The latest attempt was in September 2019 for $33 million to build a new primary school and athletic complex. The vote received a 39 percent approval.

