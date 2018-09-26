Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School homecoming king is Britton Delperdang, and the queen is Madison TenHulzen.

SERGEANT BLUFF  -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District is celebrating homecoming week through Saturday, with a beach theme for 2018.

The coronation took place Tuesday, following the homecoming parade. The homecoming king is Britton Delperdang, and the queen is Madison TenHulzen.

The football game with Le Mars will be played at 7 p.m. Friday. The homecoming dance will be held at the high school building at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The other 2018 homecoming court members are Wade Phair, Gabe Hannemann, Zach Schultz, Sam DeMoss, Conner Groves, Bryce Click and Nick Muller, along with Jenna Meyer, Sophia Yudka, Alexis McCory, MaKenna Stulich, Hanna Johnson, Brooklyn Huberty and Sidney Brodie.

