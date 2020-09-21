Sergeant Bluff-Luton moving to hybrid learning plan for high and middle schools

SERGEANT BLUFF -- With novel coronavirus cases rising in Woodbury County, a switch in the method of learning at Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District will take place Thursday for the high school and middle school levels.
In a Monday letter to SB-L parents, district officials wrote, "Due to the positive cases of COVID-19 in the Middle School and High School and the large number of students that have had to quarantine due to possible exposure, the SB-L School Board voted to have the Middle School and High School implement our hybrid learning plan beginning Thursday Sept. 24 to Friday Oct. 9."
The school board will meet on Oct. 6, to mull whether to continue the hybrid model or move back to face-to-face instruction.
A key statistical measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. That Woodbury County ratio was 14.9 percent Saturday, and rose to 15.2 over the last two days.
The 15-percent mark was established by the Iowa Department of Education as the point at which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to online learning.
In recent days the top positivity rates in Iowa have been in Northwest Iowa counties. Sioux County maintained its position in the top spot on Monday, when the 14-day positivity rate was at 30.2 percent.
As of Monday, the top six county positivity rates were in Northwest Iowa, with Crawford, Lyon, Osceola, Plymouth and Sac ranking behind Sioux County. Ida County ranked eighth, and Woodbury County ranked 10th.
In Sergeant Bluff-Luton, students in households with the last name beginning with A-K will be in school Monday and Thursday, while those with the last name beginning with L-Z will be in school Tuesday and Friday. Some students may be required to attend additional days based on individual needs.
On Wednesdays, school will be open for seven hours for students who have scheduled appointments for additional support, such as individual help and small group instruction, and teachers will support remote and online learners, the letter said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.