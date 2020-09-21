Sergeant Bluff-Luton moving to hybrid learning plan for high and middle schools

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF -- With novel coronavirus cases rising in Woodbury County, a switch in the method of learning at Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District will take place Thursday for the high school and middle school levels.

In a Monday letter to SB-L parents, district officials wrote, "Due to the positive cases of COVID-19 in the Middle School and High School and the large number of students that have had to quarantine due to possible exposure, the SB-L School Board voted to have the Middle School and High School implement our hybrid learning plan beginning Thursday Sept. 24 to Friday Oct. 9."

The school board will meet on Oct. 6, to mull whether to continue the hybrid model or move back to face-to-face instruction.

A key statistical measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties. That Woodbury County ratio was 14.9 percent Saturday, and rose to 15.2 over the last two days.

The 15-percent mark was established by the Iowa Department of Education as the point at which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to online learning.