SERGEANT BLUFF -- For the fourth time in four years, voters in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton School District will decide whether to raise property taxes and borrow money to expand and modernize classrooms and other school facilities.
The $33 million bond issue set for a Sept. 10 vote is smaller than the three previous referendums that didn't come close to passing. Unlike the previous attempts, the latest measure doesn't call for construction of a new high school.
Instead, the bond issue calls for about $26.6 million for a new lower elementary school and around $4.7 million for a new athletic complex. The remainder, about $1.6 million, would go for site improvements.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton officials have repeatedly stressed more classroom space is needed to ease crowding amid the district's rapid enrollment growth.
The proposed elementary school would house grades pre-kindergarten through second grade and would be built between Port Neal Road and South D Street. The current primary school would be demolished and the site turned into greenspace, according to a summary of the proposal on the SB-L website.
Superintendent Rod Earleywine said Thursday it would be "cost prohibitive" to renovate the 60-year-old school.
The athletic complex would include baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, support buildings, concession stand, restroom and parking.
For a home assessed at $100,000, property taxes would increase roughly $148 per year if the $33 million proposal passes.
In December, a proposed $62 million bond issue that called for upgrades to the district's buildings, including construction of a $49 million high school, garnered only 48 percent, far less than the 60 percent "supermajority" required in Iowa for school boards that increase property taxes.
Two similar referendums -- one for $45 million in 2015 and another for $39 million in 2016 -- each received only 45 percent support from district residents.
Sergeant Bluff has seen its population steadily increase in recent decades to about 4,700 currently. School enrollment has risen from 1,373 in the 2014-15 school year to 1,438 in 2018-19, pushing classrooms to near capacity.
Earleywine pointed to a facilities plan developed 12 years ago, just after he became superintendent, which has served as a guiding document through the various bond-issue proposals since 2015. He said school officials have come to recognize the price tag has been too high for people voting, so next month's referendum could be the right one to reach approval.
"I am cautiously optimistic," he said.
Earleywine said he knows of no community groups currently working either for or against the bond measure.
If the referendum passes, "The good thing is that our primary students will have a quality building where we can offer quality programs," he said.
While the bond issue doesn't include improvements to the current high school, Earleywine said the need for modernizing the building's science, culinary arts, choir, industrial arts and locker rooms still remain. He said in upcoming months the school board will look into using SB-L's share of a statewide one percent local option sales tax for those improvements.