Sergeant Bluff-Luton school hops quickly on voluntarily learning from home during coronavirus pandemic

The instruction is voluntary, and other area districts are looking into resources to keep students up to speed. In the Sioux City School District, Superintendent Paul Gausman said state guidance indicates the district "can only recommend, not require, students to use educational resources during the closure," but he added educators are investigating ways to helping students thrive, if they choose to partake in it.

"Many district educators have been proactive in reaching out to students by email and social media since our schools closed on March 16th. With advice from educators in our district, we have also gathered and shared a list of resources with parents/guardians ... We simply wanted to be a resource for families looking for ways to keep a child mentally stimulated," Gausman said.

He said more ideas and resources will be shared by email in weeks ahead "for parents to use if they wish to infuse educational time into their child’s day during the closure."

Sergeant Bluff City Councilwoman Carol Clark said she was gratified to see SB-L officials "really stepping up" to offer the home learning. She has two grandsons, Kylen Vander Schaaf, 10, and A Jay Vander Schaaf, 11, who were on their Chromebooks to some learning options Monday morning. They are sons of SB-L teachers Jill and Adam Vander Schaaf, who were also in their homes connecting with students.