Sergeant Bluff-Luton school levy defeated for the fifth time

SERGEANT BLUFF – Voters denied the fifth attempt at passing a measure to improve the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school facilities.

The Physical Plant and Equipment fell short of the majority vote with a 49 percent approval.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said it is "very disappointing" but because it was such a close vote, but said "there is light at the end of the tunnel."

According to the Woodbury Country Elections Office, 796 people -- or 50 percent -- voted against the SB-L proposal while 766 people -- or 49 percent -- vote to approve it. Because it is a PPEL, the school only needed a majority vote to be approved. The administration is asked for the maximum allowed levy at $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation for 10 years. This would raise $12.3 million, the smallest amount asked for thus far.

The majority of the funding, around $10 million, would have been used to update and renovate the high school. Earleywine said the plan was a scaled back and bare bones plan.

"The city needs to understand we need to improve our facilities in a major way," he said.

The latest attempt was in September 2019 for $33 million to build a new primary school and athletic complex. The vote received a 39 percent approval.

The district first attempted to pass a $45 million bond issue in September 2015 to build a new high school and athletic complex. It received only 44 percent approval. In April 2016 the sports complex was removed from the proposal for a $39 million bond, which also failed with a 45 percent voting in favor of the bond issue.

The third attempt was in December 2018 for $62 million for a new high school and athletic complex, as well as renovations to the middle school and only received a 48 percent approval.

