Sergeant Bluff-Luton school levy fails by 31 votes, superintendent calls it "very disappointing"

SERGEANT BLUFF – A $12.3 million plan to update high school classrooms and other facilities in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district fell just 31 votes short of passage Tuesday.

It was the fifth time in six years voters have rejected measures that called for raising local property taxes to build or improve school facilities. But Tuesday's election was the closest the district came to securing passage.

In the previous elections, the district put forward bond issues with much larger price tags. Because the bonds called for property tax increases, they required a "super majority" of at least 60 percent.

This time around, to make the issue more palatable to opponents, the district scaled back its plans and instead proposed an increase in the district's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy, or PPEL, which would have required only a simple majority.

The administration asked for the maximum allowed levy at $1.34 per $1,000 assessed valuation, which would have raised $12.3 million over 10 years.

In unofficial results, 796 voters, or 50 percent, opposed the levy, while 766 people, or 49 percent, supported it.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine said losing such a close vote was "very disappointing," but added "there is light at the end of the tunnel."

The majority of the funding, around $10 million, would have been used to update and renovate the high school. Earleywine said the plan was a scaled back and bare bones plan.

"The city needs to understand we need to improve our facilities in a major way," the superintendent said.

The most recent bond referendum, in September 2019, called for $33 million in new property taxes to build a new primary school and athletic complex. The measure received only a 39 percent approval.

The price tag for the 2019 bond was down from the first bond measure in September 2015, which called for $45 million for a new high school and athletic complex. That measure received 44 percent approval.

In the next attempt, in April 2016, district officials removed the sports complex as it asked for a $39 million bond. Forty-five percent of voters supported that measure.

The third bond measure, which proposed $62 million for a new high school and athletic complex, as well as renovations to the middle school, received 48 percent support in September 2018.

