Sergeant Bluff-Luton school quickly turns to optional online work during coronavirus pandemic

Kylen Vander Schaaf, a fourth-grader, said his family is practicing social distancing, with rare visits with friends and going one at a time in shopping runs. He finds it "surprising" how much coronavirus concerns have quickly changed how Iowans live in March, with no school in the buildings for at least a month, but is glad for the home learning option.

Vander Schaaf said that took up about four hours of his day Monday. He said some subjects for fourth-graders will be taught every other day, such as beginning Monday with social studies and having science on Tuesday, while a specialty class like art also fit to work on day one.

"Mr. B (Bisenius) sent us a video on how to draw a bumblebee," Vander Schaaf said.

In an email to parents, McCrory wrote, "The staff put in a lot of time, energy, and effort preparing for this. They also had to learn a whole new mindset and skills to make this work. We are excited to see how it goes. With it being new, we know we are going to encounter struggles along the way so please be patient with us."

In an interview, McCrory said she was not surprised SB-L teachers bought so quickly into having home learning options.