Sergeant Bluff-Luton superintendent to resign at end of school year

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton Superintendent Rod Earleywine said he will resign at the end of the school year on June 30.

Earleywine has been superintendent for 15 years, and served as the middle school principal for 12 years.

The school board has hired GR Consulting to perform duties associated with the search for the next superintendent of schools.

"I am leaving on great terms, and I couldn't ask for a better place to work or a more supportive community," he said in a statement, adding it was time for him to pursue other opportunities.

Earleywine has been at the forefront of pushing for improved schools and facilities.

He and the school board have been hoping to update and renovate the high school, or building a new high school and athletic complex.

Five times in the last six years voters have rejected measures that called for raising local property taxes for the project. With varying price tags, the most recent attempt in in November asked for $12.3 million to update facilities. The vote fell just 31 votes short of passage.

"Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD is a great place, and I will be forever grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of this school community," he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.