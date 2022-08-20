Seven candidates vying for vacant Sioux City school board seat

SIOUX CITY — Seven individuals have submitted letters of interest for the vacant Sioux City Community Board of Education position.

The candidates include former Sioux City School board member Flora Lee, former school board candidates Chad Krastel and Joshua Potter, former educator and district counselor Bernie Scolaro and community members Maria Rundquist, Eric Boe and Brian Miller.

The successful candidate will complete Juli Albert's term, which she vacated early due to personal reasons. Her four-year term expiries in November 2023.

The candidates had until 5 p.m. on Friday to submit letters on interest. Here is a brief look at those who submitted.

Flora Lee served on the school board for 12 years. She also has 30 years of experience in education, service on boards and community service rolls.

"I believe as a former board member I have the knowledge and skills to step in with minimal disruption to the district," she said in her letter of interest.

She said her goals are to assist in hiring a new superintendent, assuring the students receive a "top notch" education and for staff members to feel trusted and safe.

During her time with the district, she served with three different superintendents and one interim superintendent.

"I can and will provide experience in the process of us (the school board) hiring a superintendent," she said.

Bernie Scolaro served as a school counselor at West High for 21 years, and retired in May 2021. She is currently substituting with the district. She was also a Sioux City Education Association building representative for two years and the president of the SCEA for two years.

A few areas of concern she outlined included the teacher shortage, the state level "attack" on public education, mental health, safety, diversity and continuing to address concerns from students, parents and teachers.

Scolaro said she has attended school board meetings, spoken at them and continues to follow the discussion and outcomes of those meetings. She said she had considered running for school boar after retiring, but decided to wait and give it "thoughtful consideration."

"This opening would provide me that opportunity to step in where I am not very far removed from serving as a school personnel (counselor) on a full-time basis," she said in her letter.

Joshua Potter is the lead pastor at First Assembly of God in Sioux City and ran in the most recent school board election in 2021.

Through his work in the church he has helped with the North High School Food Pantry and worked closely with students at Leeds Elementary. Being in the schools, Potter said he got to see the needs of students and families.

He said he looks forward to the search for a new superintendent and helping establish a fresh vision for the district.

Chad Krastel is the director of safety and commercial estimator with American Fence Company and also ran in the 2021 school board election.

He has been outspoken at school board meetings in recent years after saying his 4-year-old daughter was assaulted by a 6-year-old girl at the Beyond the Bell program at Leeds Elementary school in 2020. Krastel frequently criticized the district’s handling of the incident.

With four children in the district, one with a rare genetic disorder, he said he has a unique ability to understand different aspects of the students' needs across the district. He hopes to use those skills to better the lives of students and parents in the district.

He said he was unable to campaign as he wanted to in the election due to both he and his daughter needing surgeries.

"I still plan on running in 2023, but with this vacancy a door opened that I hopes is redemption for the situation during the prior election," he said in his letter of interest.

Maria Rundquist is a retired business owner, former Spanish teacher and author.

She has run unsuccessfully for various political positions over the years, including Woodbury County Board of Supervisors this year, Sioux City mayor in 2019, City Council in 2013 and 2017 and Iowa Senate in 2014.

She said her experiences as a volunteer, business owner and Spanish instructor would be an asset for the district.

Eric Boe is a retired senior engineering fellow from Raytheon Technologies.

Boe said during his time substitute teaching, he saw great potential in the students when given the right environment.

"My personal vision is that a school district should provide an ever-improving learning opportunity that is safe, respectful, supportive, and effective," he said.

Brian Miller is the interim director of Morningside University’s aviation program and curriculum. Miller is also a former commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing.

He was raised in Sioux City and graduated from the district. He said his history with the district and professional experiences have prepared him to serve as a member of the board.

"My sole objective in applying for this position is to make absolutely certain that future generations, including my own grandchildren, also receive a superior education provided by properly motivated, respected, and compensated teaching professionals," he said in his letter of interest.

The Sioux City Community School Board gave two weeks for candidates to submit their names for potential appointment to the board.

When a school board member vacates their position early, the board has a few different options. They can hold a special election and allow voters to make the decision, or they can appoint someone to fill the remaining term.

Historically, the Sioux City School District has chosen to appoint an individual.

Applicants will be invited to speak and answer questions from the school board at its Aug. 22nd meeting. The board will have until Sept. 2 to select a person to fill the remainder of Albert's term.

If the board cannot make up its mind on a successor for Albert, a special election will need to be held.