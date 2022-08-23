Seven Sioux City school board candidates tout qualifications, desire to serve

SIOUX CITY — Helping students become successful, hiring a new superintendent, becoming a more attractive school district and retaining teachers are a few of the reasons seven candidates are vying for an open seat on the Sioux City school board.

The candidates include former board member Flora Lee, former school board candidates Chad Krastel and Joshua Potter, former educator and district counselor Bernie Scolaro and community members Maria Rundquist, Eric Boe and Brian Miller.

The current-six-member board will hold a public meeting at 6 p.m. Friday to decide who to appoint to fill the remaining term of Juli Albert, who resigned for personal reasons.

At Monday's board meeting, each candidate was given a few minutes to speak to their qualifications and reasons for seeking the seat. They also answered questions from the board members.

Board president Dan Greenwell said the candidates have a wealth of experience, with a passion for service on the board. He said the number of applicants shows a strong passion in the community to improve the district.

Board member Jan George asked each of the candidates what one characteristic they think the new district superintendent needs to have for success. The board will select a successor to superintendent Paul Gausman early next year.

- Potter said he wants authenticity and transparency from the new district leader. If a superintendent doesn’t authentically believe in the goals set, Potter said they will not be successful;

- Krastel said the next superintendent should have hands-on experience and be involved with problem-solving without exclusively delegating the work;

- Scolaro said the new superintendent needs to look at the history of the district and its goals. If they establish a presence in the district and get to know the schools, they can make the best changes;

- Boe said the superintendent should have the ability to build teams of people that are committed to each other’s success and the success of the team and;

- Miller said the next district leader needs to show competence in the field to be successful.

-- Lee said the new superintendent must have the ability to communicate goals and mission to get the job done;

Rundquist, a retired business owner, former Spanish teacher, author and ran unsuccessfully for several local offices over the years, including Woodbury County Board of Supervisors in this year's Democratic primary, Sioux City mayor in 2019, City Council in 2013 and 2017 and Iowa Senate in 2014. Rundquist said she applied for the school board seat because she has a passion for public service.

She has previously worked on the district’s advisory committee. At the time, they were discussing the high dropout rates and low attendance rates.

The district has five goals to lead the strategic plan, including strengthening school, family and community engagement.

“I’ll be glad to help you with your goals,” she said.

Lee, who served on the school board for 12 years, has 30 years of experience in education, service on boards and community service roles. During her time with the district, she served with three different superintendents and one interim superintendent.

She said she would like to complete the term to do what is best for the kids and the employees. She also said she would provide expertise and experience in the search for a new superintendent.

“If you select me, you’re selecting someone who is willing to step up to the plate,” she said.

She wants the district to be like it was 50 years ago – a destination school.

In response to a question from board member Monique Scarlett, Lee said she wants the children to receive the best education they can receive and wants the employees to be retained.

Potter, lead pastor at First Assembly of God in Sioux City, ran in the most recent school board election in 2021. He has three children in the district and his wife substitutes with the district.

Potter said he serves on a board through his church dealing with policy and financials as well as a statewide church board. He has overseen church transitions and pastoral transitions. He said this history on the boards makes him a good fit for the position.

Potter said he wants to provide a fresh voice on the board. A few of his areas of focus include hiring the new superintendent, supporting teachers and staff and fostering relationships between the community and district.

Krastel, the director of safety and commercial estimator with American Fence Company, also was a candidate in the 2021 school board election. He has been outspoken at school board meetings in recent years after saying his 4-year-old daughter was assaulted by a 6-year-old girl at the Beyond the Bell program at Leeds Elementary school in 2020. Krastel frequently criticized the district’s handling of the incident.

Krastel said he has engaged with the community regarding the district and worked with the administration to address issues in the district.

One of his priorities is streamlining the schools across the district. He said he has seen three drastically different elementary schools in the district. He also wants to help get “buy-in” from the staff when there are changes.

Scolaro served as a school counselor at West High for 21 years and retired in May 2021, and is currently substituting with the district. She was also a Sioux City Education Association building representative for two years and the president of the SCEA for two years.

Scolaro said she applied for the open seat because of her passion for serving the students and teachers.

A few areas of concern she outlined included the teacher shortage, the state-level "attack" on public education, mental health, safety, diversity and continuing to address concerns from students, parents and teachers.

Boe, a retired senior engineering fellow from Raytheon Technologies, is a Sioux City native who graduated from East High School and Morningside University. He lived in California for 33 years before moving back home. He has been substituting in the Sioux City district.

Boe said he wants to offer a different perspective with a focus on the student learning environment, the funding and budgeting and the lifecycle of resources, not just buildings but tools and curriculum.

Boe said he would also like to see barriers removed for women and students of color in the district to enter the STEM field and invest in the student’s future and skills.

Scarlett said when she previously spoke with Boe he said “operate your role not your title,” and asked him to further explain.

Boe said it means being committed to delivering to the student’s needs. While he was substituting, he would use his hour and a half break to help other teachers in need.

“That should be the expectation, not the exception,” he said.

Miller, the interim director of Morningside University’s aviation program and curriculum, is a former commander of the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard unit.

A lifelong Sioux City resident who graduated from East High School, MIller has a child who graduated and grandchildren currently enrolled in the district.

Miller said he brings a fresh perspective to the district with professional background in the military and other large organizations. He said the military is the largest educational system in the country.

“When we’re not engaged in overseas activities, it’s just constant training and upgrading,” he said, adding it has provided a foundational understanding of what is effective in education.

A few ideas he hopes to present to the district are in the areas of finances, the selection of a new superintendent and building relationships in the community.

He said he would go out and speak with people and develop a rapport with the district staff.

Each of the candidate’s full interviews at Monday's board meeting can be viewed at siouxcityschools.swagit.com/play/08232022-841