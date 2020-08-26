Several Siouxland colleges are dealing with COVID-19 infections

VERMILLION, S.D. -- Just after reopening their campuses for the fall semester, several Siouxland colleges are dealing with outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.
Ninety-four students and four staff members at the University of South Dakota have reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to data the school released Wednesday. Another 406 people who may have been exposed to the virus are in quarantine.
Dordt University reported that nine early-arrival students had tested positive for the virus. The students are in isolation away from the campus in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Just down the road in Orange City, eight students and two employees at Northwestern College have tested positive since Aug. 17, a spokesman said Wednesday.
A student at Buena Vista University tested positive for the virus last weekend, a spokeswoman said Wednesday. The student is isolated at home. Individuals who were in close contact with this student were notified and asked to quarantine and monitor for symptoms.
Officials at Briar Cliff University last week confirmed a student had tested positive and was quarantined. A Briar Cliff spokeswoman on Wednesday said the university has no updates on cases there. The Sioux City school started its fall classes this week.
USD this week unveiled a new COVID-19 dashboard to track the virus among students and workers. Fall-term classes at USD began last week.
"As with any community where large groups are gathering daily, we knew USD would not be immune to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus," Kevin O’Kelley, assistant vice president of research compliance and the head of USD’s COVID-19 Case Management Team, said in a statement.
According to South Dakota Department of Health data, 46 people in Clay County have active infections. USD noted that many of the positive test results were recorded at students' permanent residences (outside Clay County), which accounts for the discrepancy.
Other colleges and universities in South Dakota have reported outbreaks, but USD's is the most severe.
Officials at Dordt have implemented a color-coded, five-tiered coronavirus risk matrix, somewhat similar to one at Morningside College in Sioux City. The matrix colors run from blue (all normal) to red (most students will return home). Dordt is currently at a yellow alert, which is the middle level.
Under the yellow alert, Dordt's Rec Center and Hulst Library are closed, class sizes may be restricted, attendance may be restricted and social distancing practiced at gatherings, co-curricular practices and events could be canceled, and precautions will be heightened at residence halls. Instruction will be offered online to students who are in isolation or quarantine.
At Northwestern, students who live within a 250-mile radius of the college will be asked to return home if they test positive, the college wrote on its website in July. Masks are required on campus except at residence halls.
Sioux County, home to both Dordt and Northwestern, is currently dealing with an outbreak of the virus. In the past two weeks, 16.2 percent of all coronavirus tests in Sioux County came back positive -- the fifth highest percentage in the state. The county's two-week positive percentage has risen considerably during the past week.
In absolute terms, 172 people have tested positive for the virus in Sioux County during the past two weeks, and around 244 are currently thought to have active infections, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
Buena Vista University will begin offering COVID-19 testing to students through a TestIowa testing site sometime next week. Buena Vista County was once one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, but lately its COVID-19 numbers have been brought under control. Roughly 50 people in the county are thought to have active infections, and its positive percentage is low, at only 4.3 percent.
A Morningside College spokeswoman said Wednesday that, while the college is not presently aware of any known infections among students or staff, they are considering introducing an online COVID-19 dashboard with data on virus cases.
Like Dordt, Morningside is at a "yellow" coronavirus risk level, though its coronavirus risk matrix is organized differently than Dordt's.
"As the semester has begun, Morningside has been working closely with Siouxland District Health to share numbers and information and refine our processes for students who are quarantining or being tested. It was important for us to have a strong understanding of how Morningside would receive testing information before creating such a dashboard," a statement from the college said.
