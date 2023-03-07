Sherrard schools will host a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for the district's $6.7 million addition to the grade school.

The groundbreaking site is located north of Sherrard Elementary School, and guests are encouraged to enter via the parking lot for the 5 p.m. event.

School district leaders are scheduled to speak at the ceremony, including superintendent Dr. Carl Johnson, school board president Rhys Fullerlove and Sherrard Elementary principal Casey Wyant, along with representatives from Hodge Construction and Richard L. Johnson Associates.

The roughly $6.7 million expansion marks the first major project to the school in more than 20 years and will add 14,750 square feet to the building, including two classrooms, two conference rooms and a gymnasium.

“This is truly a project for the whole community to be proud of and admire for years to come,” Johnson said in a news release. “Not only does it increase instructional space, but the new gym will allow the district a space where all elementary students can gather in a single space.”

When explaining the funding, Johnson previously said, “In planning, our School Board and former superintendent, Alan Boucher, utilized federal funds and greatly reduced bond rates last year to implement this phenomenal project at a significant cost benefit for our families.”

By investing in the elementary addition, the school district also is investing "heavily" in the future of Sherrard students, staff and community, Wyant said in the release.

“...I could not be more proud to be a part of the Sherrard School District, especially during this time, as we are building and making plans to support our current and future generations in ways we can only imagine,” he said.

Hodge Construction of Moline and Richard L. Johnson Associates, an architecture firm out of Rockford, Ill., are planning and coordinating the expansion project. Construction is set to begin on Monday, March 20, and is slated for completion by December 2023.

