 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sioux Center hosting grand opening for $8 million American State Bank Sports Complex on Jan. 20

  • 0
American State Bank Sports Complex

The Pella Rolscreen Foundation announced a $50,000 grant to help with construction costs at the American State Bank Sports Complex in Sioux Center.

 Provided / City of Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Later this month, Sioux Center residents will be able to see what $8 million and more than a year's worth of work was able to produce. 

On Friday, Jan. 20, city officials and representatives from Dordt University will host a grand opening of the newly-built American State Bank Sports Complex, a 470-foot by 250-foot air-inflated dome and indoor turf facility meant to host year-round events.

Sioux Center Dome 2

Sioux Center Dome 2

A rendering of the turf for the American State Bank Sports Complex in Sioux Center, Iowa, which was designed to host a variety of indoor sports.

A joint project between the college and the city, the American State Bank Sports Complex's turf is intended for soccer, youth football, softball, athletic practices, recreation activities, and other multi-purpose uses. Officials project it will see about 200,000 visits each year. The complex is named for the lead sponsor. 

The grand opening itself is set to start at 1 p.m. and will include speeches by Sioux Center Mayor David Krahling and Dordt University President Erik Hoekstra.

People are also reading…

Sioux Center dome1

Sioux Center dome1

A rendering shows a version of the proposed American State Bank Sports Complex, a joint project of the city of Sioux Center and Dordt University.

The complex was built on the former site of the Heritage Village at 1180 Seventh St. NE. Sioux Center paid to move the historic collection to another area. In January 2022, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Pella Corporation, announced a $50,000 grant to help with construction costs for the facilities.

Sioux City Journal Reporter Jared McNett's Five Stories of 2022

Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Family, friends of four slain Laurel, Neb. residents continue to search for understanding
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Siouxland food banks expecting more people to use their services
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
McCook Lake canal proposal draws ire of some North Sioux City residents
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland
After Sioux City Musketeers win championship, Clark Cup makes multiple stops around Siouxland
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Keepers at an Australian zoo wrestle to perform a dental procedure on a crocodile

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News