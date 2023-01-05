Sioux Center hosting grand opening for $8 million American State Bank Sports Complex on Jan. 20

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Later this month, Sioux Center residents will be able to see what $8 million and more than a year's worth of work was able to produce.

On Friday, Jan. 20, city officials and representatives from Dordt University will host a grand opening of the newly-built American State Bank Sports Complex, a 470-foot by 250-foot air-inflated dome and indoor turf facility meant to host year-round events.

Sioux Center Dome 2 A rendering of the turf for the American State Bank Sports Complex in Sioux Center, Iowa, which was designed to host a variety of indoor sports.

A joint project between the college and the city, the American State Bank Sports Complex's turf is intended for soccer, youth football, softball, athletic practices, recreation activities, and other multi-purpose uses. Officials project it will see about 200,000 visits each year. The complex is named for the lead sponsor.

The grand opening itself is set to start at 1 p.m. and will include speeches by Sioux Center Mayor David Krahling and Dordt University President Erik Hoekstra.

Sioux Center dome1 A rendering shows a version of the proposed American State Bank Sports Complex, a joint project of the city of Sioux Center and Dordt University.

The complex was built on the former site of the Heritage Village at 1180 Seventh St. NE. Sioux Center paid to move the historic collection to another area. In January 2022, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Pella Corporation, announced a $50,000 grant to help with construction costs for the facilities.