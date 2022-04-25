Sioux City associate superintendent leaving for new role with Iowa Department of Education

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Associate Superintendent Kim Buryanek is taking a position with the Iowa Department of Education.

Buryanek has accepted a position as the administrator for the Pre-K-12 Division at the Iowa Department of Education. Her last day with the district will be June 30. Buryanek has been with the district for 10 years.

She starts her new position July 1.

"I'm excited that I'll be able to inspire education in Iowa and have an influence of the education 500,000 students," she said.

School Board members thanked Buryanek for her time and experience in the district.

"Dr. Buryanek is without a doubt in the top one percent of educational minds with whom I've ever worked," said Superintendent Paul Gausman. "I can't imagine the Sioux City Schools without (Buryanek)."

Gausman said Buryanek has helped raise achievement, graduation rates, program offerings, balanced leadership and more.

Board Member Monique Scarlett said Buryanek's leadership in the district was appreciate and is something Scarlett will never forget.

"That's a great reward for being a great assistant superintendent," Scarlett said.

Board Member Perla Alarcon-Flory thanked Buryanek for her integrity, leadership, dedication and skills, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the Monday school board meeting, Rod Earleywine was appointed as interim superintendent. The board discussed the process to appoint a new associate superintendent, which Earleywine would lead.

Board Member Monique Scarlett asked Earleywine to "proceed with caution."

Earleywine said there should be a process to see who is internally interested in the associate superintendent position. The board decided to have those in the district interested in the position send a letter to Board President Dan Greenwell.

