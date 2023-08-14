SIOUX CITY – Sioux City School Board Member Bernie Scolaro will not run for a school board term of her own in November.

Scolaro, who served as a school counselor at West High for 21 years and retired in May 2021, was selected in August 2022 to fill a seat vacated by Juli Albert. Albert resigned for personal reasons.

Scolaro announced she will not run for a full term during the regular school board meeting Monday.

“Although I’m looking to have more flexibility in the future to travel and spend more time with my 94-year-old father in New York, please know that I still hope to continue contributing to this community and being a voice for those who need one,” she said.

Scolaro applied for the temporary position in August 2022 and was selected by the board to fulfil Albert's remaining term.

“It has been an honor to serve the students, faculty and staff, the administration and the community since my appointment a year ago,” Scolaro said. “I’m proud of the work that we as a board have done collectively under President Greenwell’s leadership.”

She said she applied for the open seat because of her passion for serving students and teachers.

A few areas of concern she outlined when interviewing for the position included the teacher shortage, the state-level "attack" on public education, mental health, safety, diversity and continuing to address the concerns of students, parents and teachers.

School Board President Dan Greenwell said Scolaro asked “wonderful” questions when she became a board member and said it was a “privilege and pleasure” to work with her.

At this point, five of the seven school board seats will be up for election this year, including the seats held by Board President Dan Greenwell, Taylor Goodvin, Monique Scarlett, Scolaro and the seat vacated by Perla Alarcon-Flory, which was filled by Philip Hamman last month. Scarlett has also announced she won't run for re-election.

Scolaro said those interested in running for school board should attend school board meetings and need to know the local issues, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the district.

“Be willing to challenge yourself, the district, the rest of the board, when making decisions for the good of the students, staff and the community,” she said.

The ballot will have two term-length options for candidates; no one can run for both. Candidates can either run for one of the four available, four-year terms, or the one available, two-year term, which is the remainder of Alarcon-Flory's term.

Petitions to have your name placed on the ballot are due by Sept. 21. The election will take place on Nov. 2.

In other business

In other business during the school board’s Monday meeting, Sioux City father Chad Krastel claims the Sioux City school district has retaliated against him due to speaking out against the board of education.

Krastel spoke school board members and former leadership reported him to the FBI for domestic terrorism. Later related comments by Greenwell resulted in a verbal spar between him and Scarlett, temporarily halting the meeting.