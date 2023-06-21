SIOUX CITY — Briar Cliff University has purchased a house for the school's president,

The home, named the “Crowley House”, is in honor of faculty member Michael Crowley who died in February, according to a Briar Cliff news release. The property will serve as the home of Briar Cliff's president and an event space for meetings and other gatherings.

Briar Cliff's president's house Briar Cliff's new president's home is shown in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Briar Cliff's president's house Briar Cliff's new president's home is shown in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Crowley, 63, was a professor at Briar Cliff University since 1989 when he first moved to Sioux City, according to his obituary.

“Michael personified our Catholic Values, particularly in his kindness and care for his students,” said Michelle Boe, vice president of university advancement and general counsel. “This will give us the opportunity to foster close relationships with donors, alumni, students, and the BCU community by hosting them at the new property.”

Briar Cliff's president's house Briar Cliff's new president's home is shown in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Briar Cliff's current president, Patrick Jacobson-Schulte, was officially named the school's 12th president in March 2023. From July 2022 into March 2023, Jacobson-Schulte served as interim president after replacing Rachelle Keck who took a job as president at Grand View University in Des Moines. Jacobson-Schulte first joined Briar Cliff in June 2021 as the Vice President of Finance.

During his tenure thus far, Jacobson-Schulte's gotten praise for his hands-on approach with students, where many said he can be seen on a regular basis walking around, speaking with students and cheering them on during a variety of athletic events.

Briar Cliff's president's house Briar Cliff's new president's home is shown in Sioux City, Iowa, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Professor Crowley was known to host students at his home and making them feel welcome, according to a news release. He enjoyed cooking the food that the students requested.

The Board of Trustees approved the name “Crowley House” after his service to the institution since 1989. In addition to being the department chair of the digital communications department, he also taught Franciscan values classes to freshmen during his tenure.

Crowley served as a Franciscan Associate, devoted to spreading his faith, and embodied the core Franciscan Values of Briar Cliff. In 2014, he spoke at a symposium of the Association of Franciscan Colleges and Universities, with the title “Rooting a University Community in Franciscan Values.” Crowley shared how the four Franciscan values are the cornerstone of the institution.