SIOUX CITY — The Journal recently interviewed students in four different career pathways who received hands-on experience in a unique field to see how the Sioux City Career Academy is preparing them for life after school.

Autobody Pathway- Kacy Ball Sioux City junior Kacy Ball holds a running board while it is being removed during her Sioux City Career Academy internship at the Harry Hopki…

Auto Body pathway

Sioux City junior Kacy Ball got a 1976 MG MGB with her dad to restore. Instead of watching YouTube videos to learn how to repair it, Ball decided to pursue career academy auto body courses.

The courses were more focused on fixing the outside of cars, so she decided to do an internship to learn more specific skills.

Jim Martin, vocational instructor at the Harry Hopkins Campus, supervises and mentors the internship students.

Martin encourages students to participate in the internship program. He identifies students who would be good candidates for the program.

On the automotive side, buying a car is one of the most expensive purchases people make and by taking courses and interning in high school, the students have a handle on identifying damage and know more about the systems, Martin said.

He mentors the students as they choose an area of focus and teaches them applicable skills.

The interns spend three hours at the Harry Hopkins Campus, either in the morning or afternoon. Martin and Ball will discuss what projects are in store for the day and what needs to be done during that time.

Ball chose mechanicals as her area of interest. She worked on projects such as breaks, oil changes, equipment repair, etc.

Autobody Pathway- Jim Martin & Kacy Ball Jim Martin, vocational instructor at the Harry Hopkins facility and Sioux City junior Kacy Ball. Ball participated in an auto body internship …

The auto body program was the only course Ball has taken at the career academy but pointed out the benefits of learning what career field the student wants to enter after high school.

Martin said the career academy meets the need of all students, especially trades students.

"We have a huge demand in this country for [trades.] We have millions of shortages in the skilled trades, I can't think of a better way for a student to find interest in that and get some basic skills to make that next step," Martin said.

Ball wasn't sure if she wanted to pursue a career in auto body, but plans to put all her skills to use in her car restoration.

Fire Science Pathway- Kenleigh Bushmann Sioux City junior Kenleigh Bushmann (left) practicing putting out a simulated fire at the Sergeant Bluff training facility on May 9 as part of…

Fire Science pathway

Sioux City junior Kenleigh Bushmann decided to pursue fire science because she wants to be a paramedic, and the two go hand-in-hand.

Anthony Gaul, a fire science instructor, showed Bushmann a variety of options that could help her in her pursuit of being a paramedic.

The career academy's fire science program prepares students for entry-level fire science careers while helping them receive certificates and leading to after-high school jobs.

Classes in the pathway include topics of emergency services, fire protection systems, the essentials of being a firefighter, hazardous materials and emergency medical responder.

Bushmann's favorite part of the program is how hands-on the program is. The students are not sitting in classrooms watching videos, they are going out and practicing life-saving techniques.

This summer, Bushmann was accepted into the Iowa Hero Academy, a summer female-only camp for students interested in firefighting, policing and the military.

Fire Science Pathway- Anthony Gaul and Kenleigh Bushmann Career Academy Instructor Anthony Gaul and Sioux City junior Kenleigh Bushmann at the Sergeant Bluff Fire Department training facility. Bushma…

Bushmann said the career academy is building the students' future for them.

"There are many, many options that you can go into and not all of them are your regular, everyday jobs that you would think of," she said. "There are options for everybody."

The career academy shows students how to apply core classes to their life and careers, Gaul said. He said the career academy does a good job of getting students involved and excited about their future.

“I’ve seen so many kids flourish and benefit,” Gaul said.

Bushmann will do a fire science internship next year as well as continuing her fire science coursework.

Marketing pathway

Sioux City junior Brayden Stafford recalls attending Sioux City Bandits football games in middle school with his aunt.

Stafford is still a football fan and when allowed to intern with the Bandits, he was excited to see what goes on in the background.

Bandits President Brett Funke performs sales and marketing for the team, working with corporate sponsors, advertising the team and marketing the games.

Each year the team has had people help with Game Day. The 2022-2023 year was the first time the Bandits worked with the Sioux City Career Academy to have an intern help with that work.

Stafford started the internship in February. On Game Days, he arrived in the mornings and helped put up signage, organize merchandise, and prepare the mini-games that are played during breaks.

Many little pieces go on in the background of an indoor football team, Funke said. many days they start at 9 a.m. and work until midnight.

"Sometimes they're flipping from hockey to football, to hockey, so all of our signage and advertising [around the field] we put up and take down in the same day," he said. "With a few hundred sponsors, there's a million and one pieces."

Sioux City Bandits- Brayden Stafford and Brett Funke Sioux City junior Brayden Stafford, left, stands with Sioux City Bandits President Brett Funke at the Tyson Events Center on March 31.

Sioux City Bandits- Brayden Stafford Sioux City junior Brayden Stafford helps set up for the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Dice Toss game during a timeout in the Sioux City Bandits…

Bandits owner Don Belson started his indoor football experience as one of the individuals who would help the team on game days.

"[Stafford] is learning the same way the team's sole owner originally started," Funke said.

The career academy not only provided Stafford with this internship opportunity, but it also allowed him to get his coaching endorsement.

Funke attended high school in Carroll, Iowa. The school did not have any type of career academy but did have a TV producer teach in the school, leading him to enter sports media.

"Because there was a career pathway, I was able to learn what I wanted to do," he said. "The career academy is really important."

Stafford hopes to pursue a career in football, whether that's related to marketing or not, he wasn't sure. His dream job would be working with the Seattle Seahawks.

Dental Pathway- Sophie Langin Sioux City senior Sophie Langin (left) assisting a dentist at Family First Dental during her Career Academy internship on March 28.

Dental pathway

Sioux City senior Sophie Langin has always been interested in people's teeth, with a smile being one of her favorite parts of a person.

"My favorite thing to do is make people smile," Langin said.

She wanted to pick up dental skills such as the way a dental office works, the terms, the tools, and the different procedures before heading to college and dental school.

Teresa Johnson, Northwest Iowa Regional Coordinator, is in charge of staffing and practice development for Family First Dental. She connected with Gaul to ask if anyone would be interested in pursuing a dental internship.

Family First Dental hosted two interns during the 2022-23 school year. Langin was the second one.

"It's worked out really well for us," Johnson said.

Interns at Family First Dental get to observe dental procedures, work with dental assistants, observe dental hygienists, set up and break down rooms, work up front and help with recordkeeping.

Langin said her favorite part was interacting with the clients and learning from the professionals.

"It really does make a difference when you're surrounded by people who truly care about their profession," she said.

Because the office works with Western Iowa Tech Community College's dental assisting program, the staff is used to training and slowly integrating the students, Johnson said.

Dental Pathway- Teresa Johnson and Sophie Langin Teresa Johnson, Northwest Iowa Regional Coordinator, and Sioux City senior Sophie Langin at Family 1st Dental. Langin participated in an inter…

Langin has taken courses at the career academy since she was a freshman. She said it gives plenty of opportunities to learn skills that one wouldn't normally get in high school.

"I think it's probably been the best part of my high school experience," she said.

Johnson said she wished she had the career academy when she attended high school, instead of getting through a year of college before finding her passion.

Langin is attending the University of Iowa in pre-dental.