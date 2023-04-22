SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District and school board members named in former Superintendent Paul Gausman’s lawsuit deny claims that they violated open meeting laws.

Gausman filed a lawsuit in Woodbury County District Court in January claiming school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated Iowa Open Meetings laws.

The defendants filed an answer denying the claims and asking the court to dismiss the lawsuit on Thursday. The response follows an earlier decision by the court to deny a motion to strike filed by the defendants.

According to the lawsuit, board members held illegal meetings citing the wrong Iowa code sections in order to avoid notifying Gausman or the public of their discussion of him and the following board decision to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

The school board member's response admits to holding closed sessions but denies violating open meeting laws and does not confirm or deny if the meetings were about Gausman.

In February the school board members filed a motion to strike asking the court to remove evidence and references to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners' complaints as well as possible removal by the court of the elected officials. Woodbury District Judge Patrick Tott denied the motion to strike.

Gausman states on On Jan. 24, 2022 the board met in a closed session to discuss him and his professional qualifications and proposed to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

To go into the closed session, the board cited the Iowa Code stating the closed session was to “evaluate the professional competency of an individual whose appointment, hiring, performance or discharge is being considered when necessary to prevent needless and irreparable injury to that individual’s reputation.”

The code section specifically states that the individual being reviewed must request the closed session, as well as meet other requirements Gausman claims did not occur.

Gausman claims he was not notified and the board did not notify the public that they intended to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, which the lawsuit claims was required.

On Nov. 30, 2022, the board held another special meeting and closed session to discuss Gausman, he claims.

The board cited a different code section stating the meeting was to “review or discuss records which are required or authorized by state or federal law to be kept confidential.”

This code section specifically states the board is only allowed to discuss the confidential record and Gausman claims it went beyond that.

He also alleges the board again discussed his professional competency, job performance and the possible filing of a complaint with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

After the closed session ended and the board went into open session, Goodvin made a motion to direct Greenwell to file the complaint. Scarlett and Scolaro abstained from the vote, and Alarcon-Flory was not present. The motion did not state who the complaint was being filed against. Greenwell filed the complaint on Dec. 2, 2022.

The lawsuit also states Greenwell himself filed a complaint against Gausman on Aug. 1, 2022, with the same claims in a similarly worded letter, without board support. The filed response states Greenwell did file an earlier complaint.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners requires complaints to be from the district, and the one filed in August was not approved by the school board. Gausman requested Greenwell's complaint be dismissed due to for lack of jurisdiction, but Greenwell had withdrawn his complaint prior to any ruling. The filed response denies this.

Gausman is requesting the recording and minutes of the Nov. 30, 2022 meeting. The lawsuit claims he previously filed a Freedom of Information request to acquire the Nov. 30 recording but was denied by Greenwell in a Jan. 5 email. The filed response also denies providing the recording and minutes of the meeting.

Gausman is seeking the removal of the four school board members from the board as well as monetary damages and attorney fees. He is also asking the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners to dismiss the complaints filed against him by the district and Greenwell.

The board members are seeking the dismissal of all counts and "any other relief as the court may deem appropriate."