SIOUX CITY — Wage increases for several categories of Sioux City school district workers were approved on Monday.

The Sioux City Community School District approved higher pay for the operations and maintenance union, the bus driver union and non-union employee groups.

The union group agreements are a 4 percent increase to wages and a $5 increase to longevity steps for the operations and maintenance employees, and a $.90 increase to wage steps for the bus drivers union effective July 1 and a $.70 increase effective July 1, 2024.

Wage increases for non-union employees were also approved on Monday.

A 4 percent wage increase was given to administrators' wage pool, associate professionals, employees supporting special programs, food services, behavior technicians, CNAs, and educational services center administrative assistants.

The permanent substitutes received an increase to reflect the teacher base salary on the new Sioux City Education Association wages.

Human Resources Director Jen Gomez said the district has come to a tentative agreement with SCEA on Friday, which was a 4 percent increase. Once the union approves the agreement, it will go before the board.

Board President Dan Greenwell said the school board feels a 4 percent increase for the various groups is fair and the right increase for the labor market.

"We always wish there was more but at the end of the day you have a budget and you only have so many funds," he said.

He added the Sioux City School District's figure is higher than most of the other comparably large schools, stating those who have settled are around 3 percent to 3.5 percent. The overall Iowa schools increase average is 3.9 percent, he said.

The district did not go to mediation with any of the unions, which has not happened in around a decade, Greenwell said. He said Superintendent Rod Earleywine chose to not have legal representation for the negotiations and handle it himself.

"It was a successful negotiation with no mediation," Greenwell said.

All wage increases will take effect July 1.