SIOUX CITY -- During Wednesday night's Sioux City Community School District Board work session, the board voted 5-1 against the consideration of an audit by the Iowa state auditor in the case of administrator salaries.
The process by which district administrator salaries are determined and publicly shared was questioned by a school board member on Monday.
Board member David Gleiser said it isn't clear that the process has been uniformly transparent in recent years, so he said the school board should consider requesting an audit by the Iowa state auditor. The role of that state office is to ensure public entities have good financial controls in place and that policies are followed, and Gleiser said getting such an audit could give peace of mind on district practices.
"I feel like I want to be transparent," Gleiser said. "[If] our No. 1 goal is to provide our kids with the best educational resources and supports ... well, for me, I feel like that's hard to do if there's a shadow of doubt cast in the community on the level of transparency that the board wants to exhibit."
The school board, missing Perla Alarcon-Flory due to personal matters, voted 5-1 against Gleiser's request. Gleiser said he hoped to move forward as a united board in the matter, but now he is considering other options.
According to Gleiser, he has the ability to request an audit without the consent of the other board members. However, Gleiser said he is currently still considering his options moving forward, weighing the needs of the board and the community.
School district spokeswoman Mandie Mayo in March told the Journal there are 54 administrators, such as principals, assistant principals and top cabinet positions of workers who report to Superintendent Paul Gausman, now comprising the group of administrators. Mayo said plans governing administrative salaries were put in place in 2010, in an Administrative Compensation Plan that received board approval.
The plan was designed to implement merit pay, based upon performance, to move away from automatic increases based on tenure.
Mayo said a total of $116,299 was shared by 54 administrators for 2018-19, for an average increase of $2,154 each.
Dan Greenwell, a Sioux City resident who is frequently critical off the school administration regarding financial matters, has also criticized what he describes as a lack of oversight in the recent practices of setting school district administrator salaries.
In the April 8 school board meeting, Greenwell said he looked at meeting minutes and could not find votes in which the members approved administrative salaries individually. Greenwell said the board should review the last four years to make sure the combination of individual administrative salaries did not exceed the overall pool package of administrator salaries money that was approved by the school board members each year.
Gleiser said Thursday that he supports the idea of verifying that the combination of individual administrative salaries equals the overall pool package approved by the board. To him, this isn't about mistrust of the board or "with the superintendent. It’s a problem with a previous board. This is about a procedural, cleaning up the mess."
Greenwell has been asking board members to do a precise review of top administrator salaries dating to February 2017, often using the public comment portion of board meetings to make that point.
The Journal's Bret Hayworth contributed to this article.