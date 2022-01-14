Sioux City Community School District dismissing early due to winter weather

SIOUX CITY -- As snow slowly and lightly fell on Friday morning, the Sioux City Community School District decided to call things early.

In the 10 a.m. hour, Leslie Heying, the director of communications for the district, sent out an email saying: "Due to the weather, the Sioux City Community School District will have a two-hour early dismissal today for all schools."

With that, Heying also said all evening activities would be canceled for the district.

In anticipation of Friday's storm, the South Sioux City Community School District announced on Facebook on Thursday: "There will be no school tomorrow (1/14/22) due to the predicted weather and excessive student / staff absenteeism. There will be no Beyond the Bell services, no activities or practices tomorrow."

Districts in Siouxland also reworked game starts. On Wednesday, the River Valley Community School District in Correctionville moved a game from Friday night to Thursday night at 6 p.m. That same day, Sioux City East tweeted out that boys and girls basketball vs LeMars, which was scheduled for Friday, was getting moved to Thursday due to the weather forecast.

Through Friday morning, the latest forecast from the National Weather Service office out of Sioux Falls, S.D. was that total accumulation for Sioux City would be less than two inches with much of that coming in the afternoon and early evening.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.