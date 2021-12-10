Sioux City Community School District dismissing two hours early

SIOUX CITY -- It's an early dismissal for Sioux City school kids.

Late Friday morning, the Sioux City Community School District announced that it will have a two-hour early dismissal today, for all schools, in anticipation of the day's winter storms.

Along with classes wrapping up early, Sioux City Community School District Director of Communications Leslie Heying noted in a press release that all evening activities will be canceled for the district.

Early Friday morning, South Sioux City Community Schools Superintendent Todd Strom gave word in a press release that: South Sioux City Schools would be dismissed at noon today because of the forecasted weather conditions.

In some parts of Siouxland, as many as six inches of snow have been called for. For Sioux City, as of noon on Friday, the forecast calls for about two inches of snow during the day.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter at TwoHeadedBoy98.

