Sioux City Community School District saying goodbye to dozens of retirees

  • 0

Sioux City, IA – With 1,200 years of combined service in the field of education, 48 Sioux City Community School District employees retired at the end of this year.

The retirees and their years of service include:

Michael Tokarczyk.jpg

Michael Tokarczyk

Michael Tokarczyk, Teacher at West Middle School, 45 years;

Ed Kunkel.jpg

Ed Kunkel

Edward Kunkel, Maintenance Mechanic, 42 years;

Lansing Hankins.jpg

Lansing Hankins

Lansing Hankins, Teacher at Perry Creek Elementary School, 35 years;

Gloria James.JPG

Gloria James

Gloria James, Administrative Assistant at the Educational Service Center, 35 years

Vicky Galloway, Counselor at West Middle School, 34 years

Kimberly Rasmussen.jpg

Kimberly Rasmussen

Kimberly Rasmussen, Teacher at Perry Creek Elementary School, 33 years

Amy Twillman.JPG

Amy Twillman

Amy Twillman, Administrative Assistant at the Educational Service Center, 33 years

Laura Howard.JPG

Laura Howard

Laura Howard, Technology Support Coordinator at the Educational Service Center, 32 years

Michelle Morgan.jpg

Michelle Morgan

Michelle Morgan, Teacher at East High School, 32 years

Janice Ryan.jpg

Janice Ryan

Janice Ryan, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 32 years

Susan Tillo.jpg

Susan Tillo

Susan Tillo, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 32 years

Heidi Hutton.jpg

Heidi Hutton

Heidi Hutton, Secretary at Hunt Elementary School, 31 years

Celia Mulroy.jpg

Celia Mulroy

Celia Mulroy, Teacher at East Middle School, 31 years

Susan Dziurawiec.jpg

Susan Dziurawiec

Susan Dziurawiec, Instr. Assistant at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 30 years

Debra Gallogly-Caputo.jpg

Debra Gallogly-Caputo

Debra Gallogly-Caputo, Registrar at West Middle School, 30 years

Sarah Culver.jpg

Sarah Culver

Sarah Culver, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 29 years

Victoria Rose.jpg

Victoria Rose

Victoria Rose, Instr. Assistant at North Middle School, 29 years

Paula Harder.jpg

Paula Harder

Paula Harder, Food Service at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School, 28 years

Cheryl Irwin.jpg

Cheryl Irwin

Cheryl Irwin, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 28 years

Timarie Corder.jpg

Timarie Corder

Timarie Corder, Food Service at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School, 27 years

Kristine McNaughton.jpg

Kristine McNaughton

Kristine McNaughton, Teacher at Perry Creek Elementary School, 27 years

Deborah Padomek.jpg

Deborah Padomek

Deborah Padomek, Principal at East High School, 27 years

Joan Swenson.jpg

Joan Swenson

Joan Swenson, Principal at North High School, 27 years

Geralyn Buthe.jpg

Geralyn Buthe

Geralyn Buthe, Registrar at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 26 years

JoEllen Fravel.jpg

JoEllen Fravel

JoEllen Fravel, Teacher at Riverside Elementary School, 26 years

Joyce Swanson.jpg

Joyce Swanson

Joyce Swanson, Food Service at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 26 years

Janice Meek.jpg

Janice Meek

Janice Meek, Instr. Assistant at Bryant Elementary School, 25 years

Billie Stitt.jpg

Billie Stitt

Billie Stitt, Instr. Assistant at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 25 years

Kathleen Bernard.jpg

Kathleen Bernard

Kathleen Bernard, Nurse at East Middle School, 24 years

Connie Smith.jpg

Connie Smith

Connie Smith, Teacher at Unity Elementary School, 24 years

Leanne Bata.jpg

Leanne Bata

Leanne Bata, Teacher at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 21 years

Christine Dicus.jpg

Christine Dicus

Christine Dicus, Teacher at the Sioux City Career Academy, 21 years

Barbara Hageman.JPG

Barbara Hageman

Barbara Hageman, Bus Assistant at Operations & Maintenance, 21 years

Vicki Stewart.jpg

Vicki Stewart

Vicki Stewart, Food Service at Riverside Elementary School, 21 years

Debra Blanford.jpg

Debra Blanford

Debra Blanford, Bus Assistant at Operations & Maintenance, 20 years

Jill Van Buskirk.jpg

Jill Van Buskirk

Jill Van Buskirk, Instr. Assistant at Clark Early Childhood Center, 20 years

Laurie Gettner.jpg

Laurie Gettner

Laurie Gettner, Instr. Assistant at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 20 Year

Mary Dawdy.png

Mary Dawdy

Mary Dawdy, Food Service at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 18 years

Denise Gill.jpg

Denise Gill

Denise Gill, Teacher at Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, 18 years

Camille Farley.jpg

Camille Farley

Camille Farley, Teacher at West Middle School, 17 years

Susan Nguyen.jpg

Susan Nguyen

Susan Nguyen, Instr. Assistant at North High School, 16 years

Bernice Popevis.jpg

Bernice Popevis

Bernice Popevis, Food Service at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 16 years

Sundra Peterson.jpg

Sundra Peterson

Sundra Peterson, Instr. Assistant at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 13 years

Cynthia Lloyd.jpg

Cynthia Lloyd

Cynthia Lloyd, Administrative Assistant & Board Secretary at the Educational Service Center, 12 years

Linda Olsen.PNG

Linda Olsen

Linda Olsen, Transportation Specialist at Operations & Maintenance, 11 years

Kevin Fletcher.PNG

Kevin Fletcher

Kevin Fletcher, Bus Driver at Operations & Maintenance, 10 years

Deborha Kindig.JPG

Deborha Kindig

Deborha Kindig, Bus Driver at Operations & Maintenance, 10 years

Stanley Wickstrom.JPG

Stanley Wickstrom

Stanley Wickstrom, Food Service at Harry Hopkins, 9 years

Lee Swanson.JPG

Lee Swanson
Mary Hughes.jpg

Mary Hughes
