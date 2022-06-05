Sioux City Community School District saying goodbye to dozens of retirees

Sioux City, IA – With 1,200 years of combined service in the field of education, 48 Sioux City Community School District employees retired at the end of this year.
The retirees and their years of service include:
Michael Tokarczyk, Teacher at West Middle School, 45 years;
Edward Kunkel, Maintenance Mechanic, 42 years;
Lansing Hankins, Teacher at Perry Creek Elementary School, 35 years;
Gloria James, Administrative Assistant at the Educational Service Center, 35 years
Vicky Galloway, Counselor at West Middle School, 34 years
Kimberly Rasmussen, Teacher at Perry Creek Elementary School, 33 years
Amy Twillman, Administrative Assistant at the Educational Service Center, 33 years
People are also reading…
Laura Howard, Technology Support Coordinator at the Educational Service Center, 32 years
Michelle Morgan, Teacher at East High School, 32 years
Janice Ryan, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 32 years
Susan Tillo, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 32 years
Heidi Hutton, Secretary at Hunt Elementary School, 31 years
Celia Mulroy, Teacher at East Middle School, 31 years
Susan Dziurawiec, Instr. Assistant at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 30 years
Debra Gallogly-Caputo, Registrar at West Middle School, 30 years
Sarah Culver, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 29 years
Victoria Rose, Instr. Assistant at North Middle School, 29 years
Paula Harder, Food Service at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School, 28 years
Cheryl Irwin, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 28 years
Timarie Corder, Food Service at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School, 27 years
Kristine McNaughton, Teacher at Perry Creek Elementary School, 27 years
Deborah Padomek, Principal at East High School, 27 years
Joan Swenson, Principal at North High School, 27 years
Geralyn Buthe, Registrar at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 26 years
JoEllen Fravel, Teacher at Riverside Elementary School, 26 years
Joyce Swanson, Food Service at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 26 years
Janice Meek, Instr. Assistant at Bryant Elementary School, 25 years
Billie Stitt, Instr. Assistant at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 25 years
Kathleen Bernard, Nurse at East Middle School, 24 years
Connie Smith, Teacher at Unity Elementary School, 24 years
Leanne Bata, Teacher at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 21 years
Christine Dicus, Teacher at the Sioux City Career Academy, 21 years
Barbara Hageman, Bus Assistant at Operations & Maintenance, 21 years
Vicki Stewart, Food Service at Riverside Elementary School, 21 years
Debra Blanford, Bus Assistant at Operations & Maintenance, 20 years
Jill Van Buskirk, Instr. Assistant at Clark Early Childhood Center, 20 years
Laurie Gettner, Instr. Assistant at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 20 Year
Mary Dawdy, Food Service at Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 18 years
Denise Gill, Teacher at Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, 18 years
Camille Farley, Teacher at West Middle School, 17 years
Susan Nguyen, Instr. Assistant at North High School, 16 years
Bernice Popevis, Food Service at Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 16 years
Sundra Peterson, Instr. Assistant at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 13 years
Cynthia Lloyd, Administrative Assistant & Board Secretary at the Educational Service Center, 12 years
Linda Olsen, Transportation Specialist at Operations & Maintenance, 11 years
Kevin Fletcher, Bus Driver at Operations & Maintenance, 10 years
Deborha Kindig, Bus Driver at Operations & Maintenance, 10 years
Stanley Wickstrom, Food Service at Harry Hopkins, 9 years