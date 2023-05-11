SIOUX CITY — With 1,000 years of combined service in the field of education, 48 Sioux City Community School District employees are retiring at the end of this year.
The retirees and their years of service include:
- Philip Hamman, Teacher at East High School, 37 years;
- Jeffery Kunkel, Maintenance Mechanic at Operations & Maintenance, 36 years;
- Cindy Joffer, Teacher at VIBE Academy, 35 years;
- Kathy Erickson, Registrar at North High School, 34 years;
- Jeffery Barrett, Painter at Operations & Maintenance, 33 years;
- Lisa Becker, Teacher at East High School, 32 years;
- Victoria Behrens, Instructional Assistant at East High School, 32 years;
- Robert Duncan, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 32 years;
- Jody Vondrak, Teacher at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 32 years;
- Susan Hoversten, Home School Teacher at Clark Early Childhood Center, 31 years;
- Roxann Murphy, Building Service Technician at Clark Early Childhood Center, 31 years;
- Karen Evans, Teacher at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 30 years;
- Patrick Schiltz, Teacher at Boys & Girls Home, 30 years;
- Charles Shanafelt, Teacher at Leeds Elementary School, 29 years;
- Mary Dermit, Teacher at the Sioux City Career Academy, 28 years;
- Nancy Treft, Nurse at East High School, 28 years;
- Leesa Parker, Instructional Assistant at Riverside Elementary School, 28 years;
- Nancy Bower, TAG Coach at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 27 years;
- Sandra Heimgartner, Teacher at Bryant Elementary School, 27 years;
- Randy Merrigan, Head Mechanic at Operations & Maintenance, 27 years;
- Kevin Morton, Carpenter at Operations & Maintenance, 26 years;
- Steve Cunningham, Counselor at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 25 years;
- Lori Evers, Office Manager at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 25 years;
- Kathryn Sitzmann, Teacher at Liberty Elementary School, 25 years;
- Flora Teska, Teacher at West Middle School, 25 years;
- Karlys Gries, Teacher at Perry Creek Elementary School, 23 years;
- James Wikstrom, Building Service Technician at Sunnyside Elementary School, 22 years;
- Sandi Jaques, Building Service Technician at West Middle School, 21 years;
- Amy Moeller, Teacher at East Middle School, 20 years;
- Diane Feste, Teacher at Nodland Elementary School, 19 years;
- Robert Mesmer, Bus Driver at Operations & Maintenance, 19 years;
- Mindy Hein, Teacher at North High School, 18 years;
- Cynthia Langseth, Food Service at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School, 17.5 years;
- Tracy Keefer, Teacher at East High School, 17 years;
- Cynthia Pieper, Teacher at Morningside STEM Elementary School, 17 years;
- Lisa Franco, Instructional Assistant at East High School, 16 years;
- Cynthia Tudehope, Teacher at Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, 16 years;
- Freida Lair, Bus Driver at Operations & Maintenance, 14 years;
- Lisa Larson, Food Service at North High School, 13 years;
- Debra Schutt, Library Assistant at Leeds Elementary School, 13 years;
- Gina Hasler, Food Service at Clark Early Childhood Center, 12 years;
- Terry Jones, Building Service Technician at Perry Creek Elementary School, 12 years;
- Jeanne Heilman, Building Service Technician at Unity Elementary School, 10 years;
- Cathy Dailey, Instructional Assistant at West High School, 9 years;
- Janet Murphy, Instructional Assistant at Leeds Elementary School, 9 years and;
- Larry Brockshus, Teacher at the Sioux City Career Academy, 8 years.
Last year, 48 Sioux City employees retired with 1,200 years of combined service in the field of education.