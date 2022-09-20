Sioux City community welcomed to new Hunt Elementary

SIOUX CITY — The general public got their first opportunity to tour Hunt A+ Arts Elementary on Tuesday.

The new school officially opened in August after two years of construction. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday was to celebrate completion of the project, as well as the students and staff who make the school special.

Because Hunt is named the A-plus for arts and music school, there is a performing arts stage in the gymnasium. School board Vice President Taylor Goodvin said the specialty schools helps set the Sioux City district apart and allows students to hone in on things they like, or learn new skills.

The black box theater is a space for students to do performances, as well as a space for clubs such as dance, theater, piano and vocal. Another new feature of the building is a gallery room, where students will be able to showcase artwork and parents will get to view different projects.

On Tuesday, fifth-grade students sang two songs for attendees. Lovella Taylor, who was among those who sang, said the new school is large, cool and fun. She said she has been able to be in the same class as her friends, and the teachers have been nice and kind.

Taylor said she likes the school's focus on art and is excited to participate in dance classes in the black box room.

“I love it all,” she said.

The midtown neighborhood school, just north of 19th Street between Jackson and Nebraska streets, replaced an aging school also named Hunt that stood roughly on the same spot.

When entering the new school there are seven words chosen by the staff on what Hunt means to them. The words are: believe, explore, dream, create, dance, imagine and inspire.

Continuing into the commons area, the large "Hunt" letters carved into the sandstone from the original school building have been incorporated into the wall. Other terra cotta decorations that were part of the original school are framed and displayed throughout the building.

A majority of the school is on one floor, but a lower level features additional classrooms.

“I am over the moon with this school,” said school board member Perla Alarcon-Flory, who had tears in her eyes the first time she toured the school.

The new 265-student school, which has a large immigrant population, is three times larger than the old Hunt.

"I have seen kids going to school just sitting on logs and under some sort of temporary roof,” Alarcon-Flory said. “So I know that many of the kids that are going to come to this space didn’t have access to formal education, didn’t have access to pretty buildings, didn’t have access to the things that now they’re offered.”

Alarcon-Flory said her favorite part of the building is the accessibility for handicapped students.

As with other new schools, the new Hunt has one main entrance, with a security system during school hours to keep pupils safe. Visitors are directed solely to the principal's office area.

There are three outdoor playgrounds, each geared to a specific grade level- the same as other recent elementary schools built in the district.